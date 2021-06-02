A pair of no-hitters — including a perfect game — highlighted the action in the inaugural St. Thomas Umpires Association (STUMPA) “Back in Action” baseball-softball tournament, held this past weekend at Joseph Aubain Ballpark on St. Thomas.
In the 12-under baseball tournament, Padres pitcher Alayha Jackson shut down the V.I. Yankees in a 5-0 victory Saturday. She struck out 12 and walked none in the perfect game, and helped her own cause by going 1 for 3 at the plate and scoring a run.
The next day, Ruff Dem Up pitcher Niyana Chesterfield had the tournament’s second no-hitter on Sunday in the 16-21 girls softball tournament, coming out on top in a duel with Tyelle Jeppesen in a 2-1 win over Back Dem Off.
Chesterfield had five strikeouts in the no-hitter, only giving up an unearned run, while Jeppesen struck out three while giving up two hits and two runs.
In other tournament results:
Friday’s Results 15-under Girls Softball
All The Way 15, Talk To Me Nice 3: An 11-run third inning led All The Way past Talk To Me Nice. The rally was led by walks by Joenaih Clendinen, Mekaela Richardson, Alayha Jackson and Jayla Smith, and singles by Tianna Gooding, Jkoia Percival, Teanique Joseph and Chelani Telemaque.
12-under Baseball
Enforcers 6, V.I. Yankees 3: Enforcers snatched the lead late in the game in a victory over the V.I. Yankees. The game was tied at three with Enforcers batting in the bottom of the fifth when Darriel Greaves drew a walk, scoring one run.
Cubs 9, Padres 3: The Cubs had no trouble on offense, winning big over the Padres. The Cubs got things started in the first inning when Carlos Crump singled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run. Kaiden Hernandez got the win for the Cubs.
Saturday’s Results 12-under Baseball
Padres 11, Enforcers 10: Scorekeepers were kept busy today during a high-scoring contest between the Padres and the Enforcers, which opened up scoring in the first inning when Jadiel Camilo singled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run. Dwayne Purcell Jr. pitched the Padres to victory, surrendering one run on zero hits over two-thirds of an inning, striking out one and walking one.
Cubs 14, V.I. Yankees 5: The V.I. Yankees watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a loss to the Cubs, which scored on a single by Keshawn Callwood, a double by Carlos Crump, an error and a single by Kaiden Hernandez in the first inning.
V.I. Yankees 5, Padres 2: The game against the V.I. Yankees was a heartbreaker for Padres, as they lost the lead late. The game was tied at 2-all with the V.I. Yankees batting in the top of the fourth when they scored one run on a stolen base.
Cubs 12, Enforcers 5: Despite allowing three runs in the first inning, the Cubs defeated the Enforcers, whose big inning was driven by a triple by Seiba Joseph, Jr. and an error on a ball put in play by Richard Julius Jr.
15-under Girls Softball
Talk To Me Nice 11, All The Way 10: A walk-off single propelled Talk To Me Nice to a decisive, dramatic victory over All The Way. The game was tied at 10-all with Talk To Me Nice batting in the bottom of the fourth when Jahniya Williams singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run.
16-21 Girls Softball
Ruff Dem Up 12, Back Dem Off 5: It was a tough day for Back Dem Off in its loss to Ruff Dem Up, which notched three runs in the third inning, scoring on an RBI wild pitch by Sapphire Cruz.
Sunday’s Results 12-under Baseball
Cubs 4, Enforcers 3: The Cubs weathered a scare by the Enforcers in the first inning, coughing up three runs on a walk by Avi Tineo.
Padres 5, V.I. Yankees 0: Jackson’s perfect game keyed the Padres’ win over the V.I. Yankees. The Padres scored its runs on a Jackson single and an error in the first inning, a second-inning triple by Andrew Pescatore and Demarcus Carty’s double.
Padres 3, Cubs 2: Both teams were strong on the mound, as the Padres allowed just three hits in beating the Cubs. The Padres got things moving in the first inning, when Demarcus Carty doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run. Roshard Lewis took the loss for the V.I. Yankees as he allowed five hits and all five runs over five innings, while striking out eight and walking one.
15-under Girls Softball
All The Way 9, Talk To Me Nice 4: Talk To Me Nice watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover. All The Way scored on a single by Jackson, an error during Shakevia Greaves’ at bat and a stolen base by Greaves in the first inning.
16-21 Girls Softball
Ruff Dem Up 2, Back Dem Off 1: Chesterfield was brilliant in the pitcher’s circle, as Chesterfield threw a no-hitter to lead Ruff Dem Up past Back Dem Off.
Ruff Dem Up 8, Back Dem Off 2: Back Dem Off watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover. Ruff Dem Up took the lead on a double in the first inning.
— Athniel Thomas