Last year, J’Wan Roberts had the best view in the house during Houston’s run to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament — from the bench.
A dislocated thumb kept the St. Thomas native sidelined for most of the Cougars’ postseason in both the American Athletic Conference tournament and the NCAAs. He only saw limited time — four minutes total over two games.
But Roberts is all healed up and healthy, and ready to help 14th-ranked Houston make another run through the NCAA Tournament, if he has anything to say about it.
“Yeah, definitely,” said the 6-foot-7 redshirt sophomore in a telephone interview Tuesday with The Daily News. “I always knew I could help the team by just playing my role … and not doing a lot of that I’m not used to doing.
“I’m just playing with a lot of confidence in my team, and a lot of confidence in myself so I can go out there and play the best that I can.”
The Cougars (29-5) — seeded fifth in the South Region — open the “Big Dance” tonight, taking on 12th-seeded Alabama-Birmingham (27-7) in Pittsburgh, Pa. Game time is 9:20 p.m. Atlantic.
Roberts’ role with Houston has stepped up in his second full season. Usually the first player off the bench for the Cougars, his playing time has increased (from 10.7 to 15.3 minutes per game), and so have his stats — 3.0 points and 5.0 rebounds a game (fifth on the team). That’s up from 1.9 points and 3.8 rebounds a game the previous year.
That increase Roberts attributes to all the time he spent on the bench — both during Houston’s postseason run last season, and the year before when a hand injury in preseason practices forced him to redshirt for the pandemic-shortened 2019-2020 season.
Roberts said in an interview before last year’s NCAA Tournament that the hand injury was a blessing in disguise.
“I took a back seat, and learned as much as I could while not playing,” he said. “Being on the bench, seeing how the seniors communicated, and learned the game from them basically.”
And this year, when he wasn’t on the court, Roberts has spent a lot of time sitting beside Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson, a four-time national coach of the year who has led four different teams — Washington State, Oklahoma, Indiana and now Houston — to NCAA Tournament bids.
“I see stuff during the games that I see from the bench that I wouldn’t see in the game,” Roberts said. “From being on the bench, he’s still mentoring me — stuff to do while I’m in the game, or how I should approach stuff. It’s called ‘teaching.’ He’s telling me things I need to adjust on, and teaching me at the same time.”
Still, Roberts admits being on the sidelines while his teammates were on the court isn’t where he wants to be.
This year, he believes he can help Houston get back to the Final Four — and beyond.
“It was definitely frustrating, but I had to stay patient and wait for my time,” Roberts said. “I couldn’t really dwell on it. I always had to be ready for my name to be called. I couldn’t force it; I just had to take my time in what I do, and always being ready.
“We could make a deep run in the tournament if we play our system and play hard, and so that’s what we usually do. We’ve battled with a lot of injuries and a lot of setbacks … but we’ve still got a lot of pieces on this team.
“We do have a chip on our shoulder, and we’re capable of doing anything at this point.”