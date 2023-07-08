The Caribbean Drag Racing Association will hold its “USVI No-Prep Shootout Part 2” drag races in late July.
The races for both front-wheel and rear-wheel drive classes will be held Saturday, July 22, at the St. Croix Motorsports Complex off East Airport Road near Rohlsen Airport on the east side of St. Croix.
Gates at the 1/8th-mile drag strip will open at 3 p.m., with the first races scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.
Competitors will have a $200 “buy-in” to participate in the races. Spectator admission is $10 per person, with children age 12 and under admitted free.
“Test and tune” sessions at the motorsports complex for the Shootout will be held today and Friday, July 21, between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Spectator admission is $5 per person, with the “waiver-tech card” fee $15 per car.