There wasn’t an upset in the making this time for the U.S. Virgin Islands’ senior men’s national basketball team.
Nearly 4½ years after pulling off one of its biggest wins over Canada, the USVI National Team suffered one of its worst losses Sunday, getting routed by the Canadians 94-46 in a FIBA Basketball World Cup Americas Qualifiers group play game in the Dominican Republic.
Rakeem Christmas led a strugging USVI National Team — No. 54 in the latest FIBA world rankings — with 15 points and 10 rebounds, with Xavier Richards adding 13 points as the USVI fell to 0-4 in Group C with two games remaining.
Kyle Wiltjer scored a game-high 24 points to lead four players in double figures for the 18th-ranked Canadian National Team, which now leads Group C with a 4-0 record.
Trae Bell-Haynes added 13 points and six assists, Aaron Best had 12 points and Thomas Scrubb scored 11 points for Canada, which locked up a berth in the second round of the Americas Qualifiers with Sunday’s win.
Turning point
This one was put away early, with the USVI and Canada tied at 2-all for the first minute. Then Wiltjer nailed a 3-pointer at the 8 minute, 48 second mark of the first quarter, and the Canadians never trailed again.
Canada went on to take a 27-14 lead by the end of the first quarter, and kept extending it from there — leading 43-21 at the halftime break, and 65-30 entering the fourth quarter.
Canada’s biggest lead — 51 points — came in the closing seconds of the final period, when Trae Bell-Haynes’ 3-pointer with 24 seconds remaining put the Canadians up 94-43. Richards’ 3-pointer 15 seconds later cut the score to its final margin.
Key players
Rakeem Christmas, U.S. Virgin Islands: The former Syracuse All-American and NBA draft pick bounced back from an off-game against the Bahamas, but the 6-foot-9 center had his problems. He only made 4 of 12 from the field, but was a near-perfect 7 of 8 at the free throw line.
Kyle Wiltjer, Canada: The 6-9 forward, who plays for Lenovo Tenerife of Spain’s Liga ACB pro league, gave the Canadians a scoring threat outside, making 8 of 13 shots — including 6 of 10 3-pointers. He also had four rebounds and one of the team’s three blocks.
Observations
• Since the USVI National Team’s 83-71 upset victory in the FIBA AmeriCup 2017 tournament on Aug. 27, 2017, the Canadians have now won five straight over the U.S. Virgin Islands.
• No one shot well for the U.S. Virgin Islands in Sunday’s loss, as the team made just 16 of 60 from the field (26.7%), including 6 of 23 3-pointers. Canada had no such problems, making 30 of 59 from the field (50.8%), including 15 of 33 3-pointers.
• Wiltjer was Canada’s biggest threat from outside, attempting and making more 3s than 2-pointers, but he wasn’t the only one.
Five other Canadians made 3s — Thomas Scrubb was 3 of 5, Bell-Haynes was 2 of 2, Karrius Robertson was 2 of 6, Aaron Best was 1 of 3, and Kalif Karl Young was 1 of 1.
• The Canadians also dominated the inside game, outrebounding the USVI National Team 46-28, including a 19-9 advantage on the offensive boards. That led to a 12-2 edge in second chance points for Canada. They also outscored the USVI in the paint 28-12.
• The numbers were near-even on turnovers — the USVI had 19, Canada 15 — but it was the Canadians who did more with the extra scoring chances, finishing with a 29-7 advantage in points off turnovers.
What’s next
The U.S. Virgin Islands has two more group play games remaining –rematches against the Bahamas on July 1 and Canada on July 4.
With Canada and the Dominican Republic (3-1) now locks to advance to the second round, the battle is now between the USVI and the Bahamas (1-3) for the third spot from Group C.
That makes the July 1 matchup between the two teams vital to determining who advances.
A win by the Bahamas gives them that No. 3 spot; however, if the USVI can win — and do so by 13 or more points — then the U.S. Virgin Islands would take the tiebreaker and move on in the Americas Qualifiers.