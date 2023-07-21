Even as a kid, D’Moi Hodge dreamed about one day playing in the National Basketball Association.
Now the Tortola native has his name on the back of an NBA team’s jersey — and not just any team.
The 24-year-old Hodge signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers — yes, LeBron James’ team — not long after going undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft.
Hodge then went on to have a solid — and in one game, spectacular — showing with the Lakers’ rookies and second-year players during the NBA Summer League season in Las Vegas earlier this month.
“I never thought I’d be with the Lakers,” Hodge said in an exclusive interview with The Daily News on Wednesday. “The goal all along was to be in the NBA. I never thought about going overseas, I only thought about the NBA.
“People would ask me all the time where I wanted to play and stuff like that, but I never had an answer — I just wanted to make it. It wasn’t necessarily being with the Lakers; I just wanted to make the impossible possible.”
Hodge will be the guest of honor on Tortola this weekend with a motorcade from Road Town to Ivan Dawson Primary School in his hometown of Cane Garden Bay, where a special ceremony will be held that afternoon.
Hodge will also host a two-day camp for youth basketball players at the Dawson Primary School’s basketball court.
“I haven’t been back home in 2½, three years,” Hodge said. “Not being home for that long and doing what I’ve done … it’s exciting to go back home to that. I can’t wait.”
The 6-foot-4 Hodge averaged 15.4 points per game for the Lakers (3-2) over five Summer League games, shooting 44.3% from the field. That was behind the scoring of fellow Lakers undrafted free agents Cam Whitmore (19.3 per game) and L.J. Figueroa (19.0), and 2022 second-round pick Max Christie (19.0).
More important, he made 40.4% from 3-point range, averaging nearly 4 3-pointers per game. He also averaged 3.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game.
Hodge scored in double figures in four of his five Summer League starts, capped by a 23-point performance against cross-town rival L.A. Clippers on July 16. In that game, Hodge made 7 of 13 from the field (7 of 11 on 3-pointers) in the Lakers’ 104-103 victory.
“That was the biggest thing I did — just being consistent and showing what I know I can do,” Hodge said. “I had to work on my confidence more than anything. I’m around a new team and new players, feeling them out. But I gained confidence in myself. I’m seeing a different person in that stuff.”
Yet Hodge wondered if the possible would happen after his one season at Missouri, which made the NCAA Tournament in new coach Dennis Gates — whom he followed to the Tigers after two seasons at Cleveland State.
Hodge had been labeled as a potential late second-round pick in the ’23 NBA Draft by several websites. But when his name didn’t come up, only two teams showed interest.
“The Lakers and Knicks, they both offered me a two-way (contract) before the draft even started,” said Hodge, who went through a pre-draft workout with Los Angeles.
A two-way contract allows an NBA team to carry as many as three additional players to their team’s maximum of 15 players on their regular-season roster.
These “two-way players” usually bounce back and forth between their NBA team and its G League franchise — in the Lakers’ case, the South Bay Lakers.
That allows the player to get the playing time they need with the G League, and be ready to move up to the big show when circumstances (such as injured players) or performance permit.
More important, players under two-way contracts remain under the control of their NBA club, and can’t be poached by other NBA teams — unlike other players signed to play in the G League.
“I’m prepared, I’m ready, and I’ve got to stay ready,” Hodge said. “I definitely did what I had to do (during the Summer League games), and do what I was capable of doing. I showed that I’m not a fluke.”