ST. THOMAS — Normally, J.T. Burton would consider making a trip to the U.S. Virgin Islands a vacation.
However, that’s not the case this weekend for Burton and Tusculum University’s men’s basketball team.
The Pioneers are one of six teams competing in the second annual YES U.S. Virgin Islands HBCU Classic tournament, which begins today at Antilles School’s Mark C. Marin Center.
“When you come here to something like this, you’ve got to be locked in,” said Burton, in his fifth season as Tusculum’s head coach. “We’re coming off our vacation, our Christmas break, then we’re coming over here. We’ve only got a couple days, but we’ve got to get acclimated to the weather and things like that.
“It’s going to be one of those things where we’ve got to have a different focus coming into this tournament.”
In addition to the Pioneers — an NCAA Division II team in Greenville, Tenn. — also playing in the USVI HBCU Classic are fellow NCAA D-II teams Edward Waters, Kentucky State, Virginia State and West Virginia State; and National Christian College Athletic Association school Clinton College.
Two other schools were last-minute withdrawals, both for unforeseen — and in one case, unfortunate — circumstances.
Fisk University, which played in last year’s tournament, was caught up in the Southwest Airlines scheduling fiasco and couldn’t get other transportation out of Nashville (Tenn.) International Airport in time to make their connection to the USVI.
Meanwhile, Livingstone College withdrew after one of its players, 21-year-old Eric Henderson, died in an automobile accident near Fayetteville, N.C., on Monday evening. He was driving back to the school’s campus in Salisbury, N.C., after spending Christmas with his family in Virginia Beach, Va.
But for the remaining teams, they all have their reasons for playing in the USVI HBCU Classic — and they all involve games they expect to play in March (namely, conference tournaments), and hopefully beyond (like the NCAA championships).
“Absolutely,” said Virginia State head coach Lonnie Blow Jr., now in his ninth season with the Trojans. “We want them to understand the pressure and other stuff that’s involved. It’s win or go home, so you’ve got to be at your best when it’s time to be at your best.”
That’s where events like the USVI HBCU Classic and other early-season holiday tournaments have become popular among teams.
“When you come into a place like this, you play different teams that you’ve never seen,” Burton said. “And we’ve got a pretty good field for this tournament.”
Of the six teams, West Virginia State (9-1, 6-1 Mountain East) is ranked 16th in the National Association of Basketball Coaches’ D-II poll. Two other teams — Virginia State is 9-3 (3-0 CIAA) and Kentucky State is 6-1 (5-1 SIAC) — are conference title contenders this season.
“Facing these teams, it’s preparing you for March,” Burton said. “You’re hoping that you can come over here and win the championship, that’s the goal. But down the stretch, you’re really hoping to be prepared for March. That’s what we’re playing for.”
This weekend’s Classic is also a good way for these teams to shake off the “Christmas rust.”
For most of the teams, their last games came in mid-December — West Virginia State last played Dec. 13, Kentucky State and Tusculum on Dec. 17, and Virginia State and Edward Waters on Dec. 19. For Clinton College, based in Rock Hill, S.C., its last game was Nov. 22.
“It’s a double-edged sword,” Blow said. “Obviously, the islands are what they are and it’s a great experience. But we want to handle business. The reason we’re down here is to win this tournament. We’ve got to keep that in the front of our minds, not in the back.
“We want to have a good time and experience the island, but the main thing is the main thing.”