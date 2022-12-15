The numbers are catching up with the University of the Virgin Islands’ men’s basketball team.
That was evident in Wednesday’s game against Thomas University, as the short-handed Buccaneers struggled in a 89-47 loss to the Night Hawks in Thomasville, Ga.
UVI (1-12) dressed just six players — and played all of them — as the Buccaneers wrapped up a three-game road trip with their second-lowest scoring game and second-biggest loss this season.
The 42-point margin Wednesday was only exceeded by their 57-point loss (114-57) to St. Thomas University on Oct. 28, and their scoring total was surpassed by their 57-36 loss to Warner College on Nov. 4.
Joel Contreras scored a game-high 24 points to lead UVI, with Jalil Langston added 16 points. Mario Dawson also had a season-high 16 rebounds.
Shakari Williams led Thomas (11-2, 5-0 Sun Conference) with 12 points. Mohammed Abubakar added 10 points and six rebounds.
The Buccaneers never led in Wednesday’s game, with Abubarak’s opening dunk nine seconds into the game giving the Night Hawks a lead they would never relinquish.
However, it did take Thomas some time to really get command of the game — the Night Hawks didn’t push their lead into double digits until just before the midway point of the first half, and only led 43-26 at the halftime break.
It was in the second half when the numbers caught up with UVI, and Thomas began to pull away.
The Night Hawks went up by 20 points (51-30) on Tim Williamson’s layup with 15 minutes, 41 seconds left; pushed it past 30 (68-37) on Deonta Jones’ 3-pointer with 9:31 left, then hit the 40-point mark (80-39) on Eli Curry’s tip-in with 4:59 left.
Thomas’ biggest lead — and the final score — came with 45 seconds remaining when Marko Mihajlovic’s 3-pointer put the Night Hawks up 89-47.
Joel Contreras, University of the Virgin Islands: With Naythan Shaw-Clarke and Eliyah Stevens out for an undetermined time, the 5-foot-10 freshman has stepped up to become a reliable No. 3 scorer for the Bucs. Wednesday wasn’t his best game — 8 of 20 from the field (including 3 of 9 on 3-pointers) and 5 of 9 on free throws. He also had five rebounds — and committed eight turnovers.
Shakari Williams, Thomas University: The 6-7 junior forward hit double digits for just the fifth time this season for the Night Hawks, but he didn’t have a particularly good game doing it — 4 of 12 from the field (2 of 4 on 3-pointers) and 2 for 2 on free throws. He also had five rebounds and a blocked shot.
• This game was all about the numbers — five of UVI’s six players scored Wednesday, while Thomas U. played all 17 of its players, with 16 scoring. In fact, the Night Hawks’ reserves actually outscored the Buccaneers’ starters 50-47.
• That led to UVI having its worst overall shooting game this season — 29.1% (16 of 55) from the field — compared to Thomas’ making 46.2% of its shots (36 of 78). The 3-point numbers also favored the Night Hawks, making 10 of 32 to 4 of 16 by the Buccaneers.
It’s going to be 5½ weeks before the Buccaneers return to the court, playing a doubleheader against the University of Fort Lauderdale on Jan. 23-24 in North Miami, Fla.
The Eagles are 3-7 entering tonight’s game against St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens, Fla. – the first of 13 games scheduled before their back-to-back against the Buccaneers.