ESHS inter-house track and field champions

The individual division champions from the Elmore Stoutt High School inter-house track and field championships, held Wednesday and Thursday on Tortola: from left, Ashleigh Penn, Johnathan Lynch, Taryn Augustine, Jah’Kyla Morton, M’Kenzii Crabbe, Othneil Gillings, Navarro Donovan and M’Korri Crabbe.

 Daily News photo by DEAN GREENAWAY

TORTOLA — O’Neal House 2 ended a 22-year drought and claimed its 14th inter-house track and field title on Thursday, its first under the Elmore Stoutt High School brand.

O’Neal’s last ESHS title came in 2001 when it was Lincoln House in the former BVI High School.