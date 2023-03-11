TORTOLA — O’Neal House 2 ended a 22-year drought and claimed its 14th inter-house track and field title on Thursday, its first under the Elmore Stoutt High School brand.
O’Neal’s last ESHS title came in 2001 when it was Lincoln House in the former BVI High School.
O’Neal, which came into the two-day competition with 371 points after a series of pre-events, amassed 892 points for the title. Carlisle House 4 was second with 841 and Lettsome House 1 placed third with 835. Defending champion Flemming House 3 finished with 775 points.
Athletes from Carlisle House won four of the eight age-group titles at stake. Division winners were M’Kenzii Crabbe, Lettsome, 43 points (13-under girls); Navarro Donovan, Lettsome, 42 points (13-under boys); Taryn Augustine, Lettsome, 48 points (15-under girls); Othneil Gillings, Carlisle, 46 points (15-under boys); Jah’Kyla Morton, O’Neal, 46 points (17-under girls); Johnathan Lynch, 48 points (17-under boys); Ashleigh Penn, Carlisle, 50 points (18-over girls); M’Khori Crabbe, Carlisle, 50 points (18-over boys); Crabbe (Victor Ludorum); and Penn (Victrix Ludorum).