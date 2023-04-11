ST. THOMAS — Construction on the island’s new and improved horse racing track is off to the races.

On Tuesday afternoon, officials broke ground on the Clinton E. Phipps Race Track in Estate Bovoni during a ceremony attended by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach and V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett, as well as leaders from Southland Gaming of the Virgin Islands and enough members of the 35th Legislature for Sen. Marvin Blyden to joke that they had a quorum.