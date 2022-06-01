The Olympic Month Indoor Volleyball Tournament is scheduled to begin Friday on St. Thomas, with matches in three divisions and exhibition matches in two others.
The two-day tournament is being held at Antilles School’s Mark C. Marin Gymnasium, with matches beginning at 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday.
Friday’s match schedule is:
Court No. 1: Spiked Purple Punch vs. I’d Hit That, 6 p.m. (women’s division); Island Mixx Elite vs. Ritz Bits, 7 p.m. (women’s division), Island Mixx vs. Rays Elite, 8 p.m. (men’s division); Get Spiked vs. The Carltons, 9 p.m. (men’s division).
Court No. 2: Island Mixx vs. Island Mixx, 5 p.m. (12-under exhibition); Island Mixx vs. Island Mixx, 6 p.m. (intermediate exhibition); Island Mixx Local vs. Island Mixx 15U, 7 p.m. (junior girls division); Island Mixx 16U vs. Lady Magic, 8 p.m. (junior girls division).
Saturday’s match schedule is:
Court No. 1: Island Mixx Elite vs. Spiked Purple Punch, 10 a.m. (women’s division); Ritz Bits vs. I’d Hit That, 11 a.m. (women’s division); Rays Elite vs. Get Spiked, 12 p.m. (men’s division); The Carltons vs. Island Mixx, 1 p.m. (men’s division); Island Mixx Elite vs. I’d Hit That, 2 p.m. (women’s division); Spiked Purple Punch vs. Ritz Bits, 3 p.m. (women’s division); The Carltons vs. Rays Elite, 4 p.m. (men’s division); Get Spiked vs. Island Mixx, 5 p.m. (men’s division).
Court No. 2: Lady Magic vs. Island Mixx 15U, 10 a.m. (junior girls division); Island Mixx vs. Island Mixx, 11 a.m. (intermediate exhibition); Island Mixx 16U vs. Island Mixx Local, 12 p.m. (junior girls division); Island Mixx vs. Island Mixx, 1 p.m. (12-under exhibition); Island Mixx Local vs. Lady Magic, 2 p.m. (junior girls division); Island Mixx 15U vs. Island Mixx 16U, 3 p.m. (junior girls division); Island Mixx vs. Island Mixx, 4 p.m. (intermediate exhibition); Island Mixx vs. Island Mixx, 5 p.m. (12-under exhibition).
The championship matches will follow the round-robin and exhibition matches, involving the first- and second-place finishers in each division.
The junior girls final will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the women’s division final at 7 p.m. and the men’s division final at 8 p.m. All three matches will be held on Court No. 1.