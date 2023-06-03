One surfer from the U.S. Virgin Islands remained in the hunt, while a second was eliminated after Friday’s round at the International Surfing Association’s 2023 World Surfing Games in El Salvador.
St. Thomas’ Cody Merritt, competing in his first World Games, finished second in his repechage (consolation) round heat. Meanwhile, USVI veteran surfer Jon Gazi was knocked out with a third-place finish in his repechage heat.
The 25-year-old Merritt, who competed on San Diego State University’s surfing team, scored 7.07 in his repechage heat, two points behind heat winner Fantin Habashi of Switzerland (9.07). Afghanistan’s Afridun Amu was third with 3.26.
The 38-year-old Gazi, competing in his fifth World Surfing Games, finished his repechage heat with 2.00 points. Israel’s Yoni Klein won the heat with 7.67, with Greece’s Dimitri Papavassiliou was seconds with 5.94.
The top two surfers in each of the first-round repechage heats (24 in all) advance to the second repechage round. The rest are eliminated from competition.
The World Surfing Games run through Wednesday, June 7, in Surf City, El Salvador.