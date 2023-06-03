One surfer from the U.S. Virgin Islands remained in the hunt, while a second was eliminated after Friday’s round at the International Surfing Association’s 2023 World Surfing Games in El Salvador.

St. Thomas’ Cody Merritt, competing in his first World Games, finished second in his repechage (consolation) round heat. Meanwhile, USVI veteran surfer Jon Gazi was knocked out with a third-place finish in his repechage heat.