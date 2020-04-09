ST. THOMAS — Organizers of the International Optimist Regatta on Wednesday announced the cancellation the 2020 event, citing health and safety recommendations taken by the Bryan administraton. The event was scheduled for June 15-21.
“We have made the inevitable decision to cancel the IOR in light of the uncertainty inherent in this pandemic,” regatta director Holly Jenkins said. “We have spent the last few weeks assessing this evolving situation and at all possibilities of rescheduling to no avail.”
