While the annual Paradise Jam is less than five months away, the first-round pairings have been set for the U.S. Virgin Islands’ annual men’s and women’s college basketball tournaments.
Officials with Paradise Jam organizer Basketball Travelers Inc. unveiled the tournament brackets and first-round pairings Tuesday, with the 2022 edition having four past champions among the field at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
Belmont (2020) and Boston College (2003), both past winners, are among the eight schools set to take part in the Paradise Jam’s men’s tournament, scheduled for Nov. 18-21; meanwhile, Kansas State (2016) and Wisconsin (2008) are the past winners entered in the women’s tournament, set for Nov. 24-26.
Also entered in the men’s tournament are past participants Drake (2017), George Mason (2012 and 2020), Howard (2020) and Weber State (2014); along with first-timers Buffalo and Wyoming.
On the women’s side, part participants Arkansas (2002), Clemson (2014) and Seton Hall (2012) will be joined by first-time entrants Georgia, Northern Arizona and Virginia Commonwealth.
The Jam’s men’s tournament opens Friday, Nov. 18 with four first-round games — Buffalo vs. Drake at 2 p.m., Howard vs. Wyoming at 4:15 p.m., Tarleton State vs. Belmont at 6:45 p.m., and Boston College vs. George Mason at 9 p.m.
The losing teams in the first-round games will meet in consolation bracket games at 4:15 p.m. (Buffalo or Drake vs. Howard or Wyoming) and 6:45 p.m. (Tarleton State or Belmont vs. Boston College or George Mason) Saturday, Nov. 19, while the winners move on to semifinal games at 6:45 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20.
The final games in the Paradise Jam men’s tournament will be played Monday, Nov. 21, with the semifinal winners playing for the championship at 9 p.m. The semifinal losers will play in the third-place game at 6:45 p.m., with the consolation brackets’ fifth- and seventh-place games at 4:15 p.m. and 2 p.m., respectively.
In the women’s tournament, which is broken up into a pair of four-team round-robin brackets, Georgia, Seton Hall, Virginia Commonwealth and Wisconsin will make up the Island Division; Arkansas, Clemson, Kansas State and Northern Arizona will be in the Reef Division.
The opening day of play is Thursday, Nov. 24 — Georgia vs. Wisconsin at 2 p.m., Virginia Commonwealth vs. Seton Hall at 4:15 p.m., Northern Arizona vs. Arkansas at 6:45 p.m., and Clemson vs. Kansas State at 9 p.m.
On Friday, Nov. 25, four more games are scheduled – Seton Hall vs. Wisconsin at 2 p.m., Georgia vs. Virginia Commonwealth at 4:15 p.m., Kansas State vs. Northern Arizona at 6:45 p.m., and Arkansas vs. Clemson at 9 p.m.
The final four round-robin games will be played Saturday, Nov. 26 – Virginia Commonwealth vs. Wisconsin at 2 p.m., Seton Hall vs. Georgia at 4:15 p.m., Clemson vs. Northern Arizona at 6:45 p.m., and Kansas State vs. Arkansas at 9 p.m.
The division champions are based on records in round-robin play, with ties broken by the head-to-head matchup and the head-to-head net margin.