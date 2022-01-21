Pakistan edged out Afghanistan to join England in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup’s Super League quarterfinals Thursday as defending champions Bangladesh bounced back from defeat against the Young Lions with a victory over Canada.
England captain Tom Prest continued his wonderful form with the bat, making an unbeaten 154 to help his side defeat the United Arab Emirates, which now faces a crunch game against Bangladesh to decide who will join Prest’s men in the quarterfinals from Group A.
Afghanistan is in a similar position after leaving themselves too much to do in pursuit of 240 to beat Pakistan and must beat Zimbabwe on Saturday to progress in the top two from Group C.
Two matches are on the schedule today in the U-19 Cricket World Cup, West Indies takes on Sri Lanka at the Conaree Cricket Center in St. Kitts and Nevis, while South Africa faces Ireland at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy field in Trinidad and Tobago.
Prest goes big as England wins again: England captain Tom Prest’s magnificent 154 not out helped propel his side to a comfortable 189-run win over the UAE.
Prest won the toss and chose to bat at Warner Park and after coming in at No.3 the Hampshire batter blasted 13 fours and four sixes in just 119 balls as his side posted an imposing 362 for six.
Only Dan Lawrence has made a higher individual total for the England Under-19s but Prest had to wait until the 12th over to get out to the middle as George Thomas (42) and Jacob Bethell (62) shared an opening stand of 69.
Prest had shown his form with 93 in the win over Canada last time out but he was not to be denied another century as he dominated the UAE’s attack from the off and shared half-century partnerships with Bethell and then James Rew (24).
When William Luxton, 47 off 45 balls, joined him at the crease, England were 182 for three in the 31st over but together they added 117 runs in just 92 balls.
Reigning champions Bangladesh bounces back: 2020 U-19 Cricket World Cup winners Bangladesh bounced back from a defeat to England in their opener with a dominant eight-wicket triumph over Canada.
The holders were skittled for 97 against the Young Lions in their opener but were put into the field by Canada at Conaree Sports Club in St. Kitts and Nevis.
They fared better with the ball, however, as Canadian opener and wicket-keeper Anoop Chima made a patient 63 off 117 balls but found precious little support from his teammates.
The other nine batters contributed just 58 runs between them as they were bowled out for only 136, despite Bangladesh bowling 15 wides in 44.3 overs.
Pakistan qualifies for quarterfinals: Pakistan booked their place in the Super League quarter-finals after making it two wins from two with a 24-run victory over Afghanistan.
Opener Muhammad Shehzad lost his partner Haseebullah Khan for just two but kicked on to make 43 off 51 balls.
Shehzad shared a 60 partnership with No. 3 Abdul Faseeh who made 68 off 95 balls with skipper Qasim Akram adding 38 from No. 5.
But when Izharulhaq Naveed, three for 41, removed Faseeh, Pakistan lost three for 11 and were in danger of not having enough runs to defend at 184 for seven. But Maaz Sadaqat played a gem of an innings with 42 not out off just 37 balls, including seven fours, to drag his side up to 239 for nine.