TORTOLA — Two major world sports sanctioning bodies are donating $400,000 for the construction of a 25-meter swimming pool in the British Virgin Islands.
Funded by Panam Sports, the organization that puts on the Pan American Games; and international swimming governing body World Aquatics, the pool will be built to international standards by Myrtha Pools at the H. Lavity Stoutt Community College, which will also be responsible for its management and maintenance.
After six months of discussion between Pamam Sports secretary general Ivar Sisniega, BVI Olympic Committee president Ephraim Penn, HLSCC president Richard Georges and BVI Swimming Federation president Elsworth Phillip, the commitment from Panam Sports and World Aquatics was secured to support the supply of the 25-meter pool.
In a statement, Penn said that Georges initially approached the BVIOC in July with an offer of partnership for the installation of a swimming pool following a response he had given to a question on the status of swimming in the territory at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games press conference.
“This was a timely outreach that came on the heels of a Panam Sports national Olympic committee consultation meeting that secretary general Lloyd Black, treasurer Mark Chapman and I attended in Miami in May 2022,” Penn said,
According to Penn, during that meeting, Panam Sports officials had expressed a desire to see the development of public and competition standard swimming pools in the Caribbean.
“Panam Sports and World Aquatics identified installation of swimming pools as an urgent need for the region,” Panam Sports president Neven Ilic said in the statement. “The BVI has already made its mark in swimming with the likes of Olympian Elinah Phillip and this, along with our history of support for the development of the BVI’s athletes, coaches, sports and sporting facilities like the Mondo track at the A. O. Shirley Recreation Ground, helped us to identify the NOC as the beneficiary of our offer to provide a training and competition pool provided they could find a location and a partner that would be responsible for civil works and the maintenance and management of the facility, which should be accessible to all.”
The initiative was presented to the BVIOC by Sisniega, who explained that a pool is essential for the development of competitive swimmers while stressing the importance of learning to swim as a survival skill.
“A short-course, 25-meter pool is the ideal sized pool for a small country, since it would allow the swimmers to compete in official distances, while at the same time supporting a learn to swim program that would help develop local talent and, more importantly, gave the opportunity to many of the local children and youth the opportunity to learn to swim properly and to engage in this sport on a regular basis,” Sisniega said.
According to the statement, Panam Sports supports the development of sport and its 41-member national Olympic committees “to inspire more participation in international competitions” as well as participation of the youth to prepare the generation to come in our region. The $400,000 swimming pool donation is expected to be a pilot scheme for other Caribbean Olympic committees.
The project is aligned with the college’s master plan as the swimming pool supports its marine and maritime curriculum as well as its vision for the student experience.
“HLSCC currently offers a range of accredited maritime certifications that prepare students to work in the marine and marine tourism industries,” Georges said.
“Our current STCW (Standards of Training Certification and Watchkeeping) certifications require a water safety module for which a swimming pool is integral to the practical training and testing of the participants. Until we have our own pool, we are reliant on the use of private facilities. Having our own facility will provide stability to those programs while enabling us to evolve our campus into a comprehensive educational institution that supports the development of student life while strengthening its regional and international appeal to third party educators.”
The BVI Swimming Federation, which has been on an enforced hiatus since Hurricane Irma destroyed the swimming pool at Prospect Reef which had served as its training facility, is expected to resume its coaching and competitive training programs with a view to hosting regional and international meets.
“We know that the BVI Swimming Federation has been waiting for a very long time to see such a project come to fruition so finally having a swimming pool that will be accessible to all, and which will allow the sport of swimming to take off in the BVI is an exciting development for the territory,” Penn said.
“We are surrounded by sea and survival in the water has to be a fundamental skill that is learned from an early age. From there, the grassroots take hold and the sport will develop naturally. We have already produced an Olympic swimmer and we know that there are young swimmers here with the budding skills who are training with KATS and BVI Swim School and who already are competing at regional meets.”
Georges said the next step in the process is putting the proposal together for funding the civil works and ancillary elements of the aquatics center such as the administrative offices, changing facilities, gym and therapy area, stands, storage rooms etc. A potential financier for that aspect of the project has been identified.