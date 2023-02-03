TORTOLA — Two major world sports sanctioning bodies are donating $400,000 for the construction of a 25-meter swimming pool in the British Virgin Islands.

Funded by Panam Sports, the organization that puts on the Pan American Games; and international swimming governing body World Aquatics, the pool will be built to international standards by Myrtha Pools at the H. Lavity Stoutt Community College, which will also be responsible for its management and maintenance.