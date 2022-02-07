Panthers sweep beach volleyball tourney titles
ST. CROIX — Teams from Good Hope Country Day School swept the boys and girls championship titles during this weekend’s inaugural St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association beach volleyball tournament, which concluded Sunday.
Good Hope Country Day’s Makari Matthews and Jean Jacques Dongar capped an undefeated run through the double-elimination boys bracket with a 2-0 victory (22-20, 21-9) over Antilles School’s Lucas Rodriguez and Christian Belcher for the tourney title Saturday.
A day later, Panthers teammates Kirra Lambert and Syrena Carter also capped an undefeated run in tournament play Sunday by beating Educational Complex High School’s Briana James and Mia Monero in straight sets (21-18, 21-17) for the girls title.
The two-day beach volleyball tournament, held at The Deep End Bar & Grill’s courts in Christiansted, drew public and private school teams from all three islands in the territory.
Matthews and Dongar advanced to the boys final by first beating Rodriguez and Belcher earlier in the double-elimination tournament 2-0 (15-9, 15-4), then downing Panthers teammates Kenyon Jean Baptiste and Carter 2-0 (15-10, 15-10).
Rodriguez and Belcher had beaten Good Hope Country Day’s Josh Rodgers and Thomas Bugg 2-0 (15-5, 16-14) earlier. After their earlier loss to Matthews and Dongar, they advanced to the finals by first beating Hurricanes teammates Ruel Hazell and Gabriel Christian 2-0 (15-7, 16-14), then downing Jean Baptist and Carter in the consolation final 2-0 (15-4, 15-9).
In the girls division, Lambert and Carter went 4-0 in tournament play to claim the title. After earning a first-round bye, they advanced with a 2-1 victory (12-15, 15-5, 17-16) over James and Monero.
Lambert and Carter then downed Good Hope Country Day teammates Aleah Mann and Frances Falcon 2-1 (15-10, 13-15, 15-10) in the winner’s bracket semifinals, then took a 2-0 (15-11, 15-9) victory over Free Will Baptist School’s Ahlaya Challenger and Titoluwani Ehinmowo.
James and Monero had advanced with an opening-round win over Antilles School’s Eliana Walters and Lilyana Aubain 2-0 (16-14, 15-4). After their second-round loss to Lambert and Carter, James and Monero began their run through the consi bracket.
The Barracudas duo knocked off Good Hope Country Day’s Candace Felix and Aaliyah Boodhoo 2-0 (16-14, 15-11) and Complex teammates Nyelis St. Omar and Mya Monero 2-0 (16-14, 17-15), then won 2-1 over Mann and Falcon (10-15, 15-11, 15-13) and 2-0 (15-10, 15-10) over Challenger and Ehinmowo to set up a rematch with Lambert and Carter.
