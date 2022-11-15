Panthers sweep SCIAA beach volleyball tourney
Good Hope Country Day School swept all three division titles Saturday in the St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association’s beach volleyball tournament.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Panthers sweep SCIAA beach volleyball tourney
Good Hope Country Day School swept all three division titles Saturday in the St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association’s beach volleyball tournament.
The one-day tournament, held at The Deep End Bar & Grill’s courts in Christiansted, drew public and private schools from across St. Croix in the first tournament since February. Each team was allowed up to three players, with two on the court during the match and substitutions allowed.
Good Hope Country Day’s Diella Maynard and Rzyra Denbow won the middle school girls division title, beating Lady Panthers teammates Aryanna Tutein and Ella Evora in the final 21-19, 21-17.
Maynard and Denbow advanced to the final by topping Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School’s Anaiya Cruz and Yahsenah Leo 31-13, 31-19 in the first semifinal, while Tutein and Evora advanced by beating Free Will Baptist Christian S’hool’s Jada Roberts and J’Mahlia James in the second semifinall 18-21, 21-19 and 18-16.
In the junior varsity-varsity boys division, Good Hope Country Day’s Bernhardt Simmonds III, Thomas Bugg and Mason Lambert took top honors, beating Central High School’s Zamouy Swanston and Keondre Lewis in the final 21-17, 21-9.
Simmonds, Bugg and Lambert — who earned a bye to the semifinals — advanced to the title match by beating Central High’s Lewis and Jariel Montanez 21-17, 21-19, while Lewis and Swanston earned their finals berth by defeating Good Hope Country Day’s Omar Hamed, Cai Gwilliam and Vedant Mittal in the second semifinal 21-17, 21-19.
In the junior varsity-varsity girls division, it was an all-Good Hope Country Day final, with Kirra Lambert and Sophia Peifer defeated Candace Felix, Aaliyah Boodhoo and Salma Hamed in the title match 21-15, 21-17.
Lambert and Peifer advanced to the finals by beating Educational Complex High School’s junior varsity team 22-20, 21-18 in the first semifinal; in the second semifinal, Felix, Boodhoo and Hamed defeated Free Will Baptist’s Sanaa Joseph and Meg Clarys 21-9, 18-21, 17-15.
— Daily News Staff