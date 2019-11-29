Baylor’s Erin DeGrate, 22, scores over Washington State’s Emma Mankervis, 3, during the opening night of the Paradise Jam women’s tournament Thursday at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Sports and Fitness Center. DeGrate provided muscle and 8 points off the Baylor bench in their 89-66 win.
NaLyssa Smith (1) of Baylor lead her team with 18 points and grabbed 3 rebounds and had 2 steals. The Lady Bears dominated the game from the start and kept the pressure on enroute to an 89 - 66 win over Chanelle Molina (11) and Washington State. Photo by R. Jalani Horton.
Washington State's Chanelle Molina (11) was surrounded by Jordyn Oliver (11) and Didi Richards (2) but she found enough space to tally 25 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists in a 66 - 89 loss to Baylor. Paradise Jam Women's action continues tomorrow starting at 2pm at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center. Photo by R. Jalani Horton.
Borislava Hristova (45) of the Washington State Cougars and NaLyssa Smith (1) of Baylor battle for a loose ball during the first half during the Paradise Jam Women's Tournament. Photo by R. Jalani Horton.
Daily News photo by R. Jalani Horton
Daily News photo by R. Jalani Horton.
Daily News photo by R. Jalani Horton.
ST. THOMAS — Baylor’s women’s basketball team may be without its best players, but that hasn’t stopped the Bears from scoring — or stopping other teams from scoring.
That showed for second-ranked Baylor in its opening game of the Paradise Jam tournament, as the Bears rolled to an 89-66 victory over Washington State on Thursday night at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Sports and Fitness Center.
