Texas-Arlington guard Aysia Evans, center, drives between Louisville defenders Jazmine Jones, left, and Kylee Shook, right, during the second quarter of Thursday's opening game in the Paradise Jam tournament at the University of the Virgin Islands' Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
Texas-Arlington guard Katie Ferrell, rear, shoots over Louisville guard Jazmine Jones, front, during the second quarter of Thursday's opening game in the Paradise Jam tournament at the University of the Virgin Islands' Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
Texas-Arlington guard Katie Mayhue, right, tries to shoot over Louisville forward Kylee Shook, left, during the second quarter of Thursday's opening game in the Paradise Jam tournament at the University of the Virgin Islands' Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
Louisville forward Kylee Shook, left, gets her fingertips on the jump ball ahead of Texas-Arlington forward Marie Benson, right, at the start of Thursday’s opening game in the Paradise Jam tournament at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
Texas-Arlington guard Katie Ferrell, left, drives past Louisville guard Jazmine Jones, right, during the second quarter of Thursday's opening game in the Paradise Jam tournament at the University of the Virgin Islands' Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
Louisville guard Elizabeth Balogun, right, drives past Texas-Arlington center Misty Dossey, left, for a layup during the first quarter of Thursday's opening game in the Paradise Jam tournament at the University of the Virgin Islands' Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
Texas-Arlington guard Katie Ferrell, left, pulls a rebound away from Louisville forward Elizabeth Dixon, right, during the first quarter of Thursday's opening game in the Paradise Jam tournament at the University of the Virgin Islands' Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
Texas-Arlington center Misty Dossey, left, knocks the ball away from Louisville forward Kylee Shook, right, as she drives for a layup during the first quarter of Thursday's opening game in the Paradise Jam tournament at the University of the Virgin Islands' Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
Daily News photo by BILL KISER
Daily News photo by BILL KISER
Daily News photo by BILL KISER
Daily News photo by BILL KISER
Daily News photo by BILL KISER
Daily News photo by BILL KISER
Daily News photo by BILL KISER
ST. THOMAS — Louisville head coach Jeff Walz didn’t expect an easy time in the Paradise Jam tournament, even though his team had the easiest draw in its first two games.
As it turned out, Walz had reason to worry, as the eighth-ranked Cardinals fended off a challenge from pesky Texas-Arlington for a 76-67 victory in Thursday’s opening game at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Sports and Fitness Center.
