Oregon forward Ruthy Hebard, right, gets fouled by Oklahoma State forward Natasha Mack, left, as she shoots during the second quarter of Thursday's game in the Paradise Jam tournament at the University of the Virgin Islands' Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
Oklahoma State forward Natasha Mack, right, grabs a rebound away from Oregon forward Ruthy Hebard, left, during the second quarter of Thursday’s game in the Paradise Jam tournament at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
Oregon guard Sabrinea Ionescu, right, tries to stop Oklahoma State guard Lauren Fields, left, from shooting during the second quarter of Thursday's game in the Paradise Jam tournament at the University of the Virgin Islands' Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
Daily News photo by BILL KISER
Daily News photo by BILL KISER
ST. THOMAS — No, Sabrina Ionescu didn’t have a triple-double for top-ranked Oregon in its opening game at the Paradise Jam tournament.
But the Ducks got enough production from Ionescu and her teammates to withstand a second-half challenge from Oklahoma State for an 89-72 victory Thursday at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Sports and Fitness Center.
