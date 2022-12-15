A Texas-based sailboat set a single-leg record last week en route to winning the second annual Three Sheets Regatta, held Dec. 1-3.

“Paroma,” a Salona 44 sailboat skippered by Mike Wilkinson, finished the opening leg from Coral Bay, St. John to Christainsted Harbor, St. Croix in a regatta-record 4 hours, 3 minutes and 16 seconds.