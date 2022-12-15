A Texas-based sailboat set a single-leg record last week en route to winning the second annual Three Sheets Regatta, held Dec. 1-3.
“Paroma,” a Salona 44 sailboat skippered by Mike Wilkinson, finished the opening leg from Coral Bay, St. John to Christainsted Harbor, St. Croix in a regatta-record 4 hours, 3 minutes and 16 seconds.
Making up the crew of Paroma were Jonathan Pierce, Luis Balzac, Chris Dickey, Darren Hill, Jim Wharton, Dave Lorenat and James Hamel.
Paroma’s finish was nearly a minute ahead of runnerup “Despacito,” a Hanse 54 skippered by Warren Stryker, which finished the leg in 4:04:05.
Coming in third was “Bermuda High,” a Hanse 39 skippered by Frank Fenoglio, which finished in 4:30:40.
Rounding out the top five were “Nightwind II,” a Gallant 53 skippered by Wes O’Dell (4:32:26), and “Libra,” a Tripp 57 skippered by Ryan Rayfield (4:41:25).
The second leg – from St. Croix’s Buck Islands Channel to St. Thomas Harbor – on Dec. 3 wasn’t held after light winds from the north forced race officials to abandon the race.