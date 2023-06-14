Five newcomers will be among the eight teams in the men’s field, while four past champions will be in the women’s field as the brackets were unveiled Tuesday for the 2023 Paradise Jam college basketball tournaments.

The early-season holiday tournaments will be held in mid-to-late November — the men’s from Nov. 17-20, the women’s from Nov. 23-25 — at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Elridge Blake Sports and Fitness Center.

— Contact Sports Editor Bill Kiser at 340-714-9117, or email bkiser@dailynews.vi.