Five newcomers will be among the eight teams in the men’s field, while four past champions will be in the women’s field as the brackets were unveiled Tuesday for the 2023 Paradise Jam college basketball tournaments.
The early-season holiday tournaments will be held in mid-to-late November — the men’s from Nov. 17-20, the women’s from Nov. 23-25 — at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Elridge Blake Sports and Fitness Center.
Only three teams in this year’s men’s field have past Paradise Jam experience, topped by Norfolk State, which has played in three previous tournaments — in 2005, 2011 (when the Spartans finished second to Marquette) and 2015.
Other entries in the 2023 field with past Paradise Jam experience are Fordham, which played in the 2005 tournament; and Hampton, which was in the 2003 tourney field.
The remaining teams are all newcomers to the tournament, which has been held in the Virgin Islands for most of its 23-year history.
The newcomers are highlighted by Kent State, which finished 28-7 last season and qualified for the NCAA Tournament after winning the Mid-American Conference tournament.
Also making the Paradise Jam men’s field this fall were Abilene Christian, Florida Gulf Coast, Missouri State and San Jose State.
The opening round of the men’s tournament Nov. 17 will see Norfolk State face Fordham at 2 p.m., Abilene Christian take on San Jose State at 4:15 p.m., Hampton play Kent State at 6:45 p.m., and Missouri State go against Florida Gulf Coast at 9 p.m.
The first-round losers will play consolation games Nov. 18 at 4:15 p.m. and 6:45 p.m., while the winners play their semifinal games Nov. 19 at 6:45 p.m. and 9 p.m. The final consolation games and championship game will be held Nov. 20.
This year’s women’s field in the Paradise Jam tournament has two teams that ended the past season in the Associated Press’ Top 25 — Texas, which was ranked No. 15; and Colorado, which finished at No. 21.
The Longhorns are also among five past tournament entries, and four with division titles, having won the St. Thomas Division crown in the 2001 tournament.
That was the first of three Paradise Jam appearances by Texas, which also played in the 2009 and 2013 tournaments.
Other past winners were Arizona State (2001 St. John Division), Kentucky (2014 Reef Division), and North Carolina State (2004 St. Thomas Division).
This is Arizona State’s third appearance in the Paradise Jam, having also played in 2006. Kentucky is also making its third appearance, also playing in 2004, as did N.C. State. Meanwhile, South Florida is making its fourth appearance, having played in the 2008, 2014 and 2018 tournaments.
In addition to Colorado, Cincinnati and High Point are the newcomers to the Paradise Jam women’s field.
Cincinnati, Colorado, Kentucky and N.C. State make up the Island Division field, which play at 2 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. each day.
Arizona State, High Point, South Florida and Texas make up the Reef Division field, playing their games at 6:45 p.m. and 9 p.m. each day.
All of the Paradise Jam tournament games — both the men’s and women’s fields — will be carried live on the ESPN+ streaming channels, with select games being broadcast on the ESPN cable networks.
— Contact Sports Editor Bill Kiser at 340-714-9117, or email bkiser@dailynews.vi.