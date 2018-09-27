There were a lot of upsets this past week in the NFL. But the one that had probably the most buzz was the Lions beating the Patriots, 26-10. How in heaven’s name can the Lions beat a team that has gone to the Super Bowl the last two seasons? Well, when that team fails to load up on talent at key positions, it will have game like that every so often.
Yes, the Patriots have made a name for themselves acquiring castoffs from other teams and getting production from them. The Wes Welkers and Chris Hogans of the NFL always find a home there and play a big part in their success. They now hope the newly acquired Josh Gordon can take Brady back to the success he had with Randy Moss more than a decade ago.
However, the Pats also have a history of letting talented players walk so that they don’t have to pay them big bucks. Long gone are defensive players who helped the Pats win Super Bowl XLIX in 2014 like Jamie Collins, Chandler Jones and Malcolm Butler. They have been replaced by serviceable players, but not dominant ones.
Also key to the Patriots’ struggles may be their over-reliance on Tom Brady. Those of us who are old enough to remember Dan Marino’s time with the Dolphins recall Don Shula stating practically every year that they plan to “run the ball” and not have Marino throw 40 times a game to win. Of course, that never came to be. The same thing seems to be happening in New England, where just like Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, they prefer to let Brady outscore the opposition and have the running game be more of a distraction than a valued commodity. LeGarrette Blount was the team’s last 1,000-yard rusher in 2016, when they won the Super Bowl. Prior to him, BenJarvus Green-Ellis and Corey Dillon were the last Patriots backs to crack 1,000 yards in 2010 and 2004, respectively.
The selection of Sony Michel in the first round of April’s NFL Draft may pay dividends in time, but the Pats’ reliance on Brady’s 40-year-old arm to win every game came back to bite them last Sunday. They will still likely be a top seed in the AFC playoffs, but they need to surround Brady with more talent on offense and a more stout, Belichick-like defense if they plan on hoisting another Lombardi Trophy.
Week 4
Tonight
Minnesota at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m., NFLN, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
This could be an NFC Championship Game preview, But I like the undefeated Rams in this game because of home-field advantage.
Pick; Rams
Sunday
Buffalo at Green Bay, 1 p.m., CBS, Lambeau Field
Josh Allen did very well against the Vikings defense last week and he will also do well this week. However, picking a rookie QB to beat Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau Field generally is not a good idea.
Pick: Packers
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 1 p.m., CBS, Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Falcons fans are going to have to get used to these shootouts. This will be another close game, but I think Atlanta’s offense will find a way to score on a tough Bengals defense.
Pick: Falcons
Detroit at Dallas, 1 p.m., FOX, AT&T Stadium
Unlike the Patriots, the Cowboys actually have a defense and a running attack. That, plus home-field advantage should give the Cowboys the edge.
Pick: Cowboys
Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m., CBS, Lucas Oil Stadium
Deshaun Watson isn’t lighting up the scoreboard the like he did last season. He needs the Texans to beat the Colts in Indy as Andrew Luck is slowly getting back to his old self.
Pick: Colts
Miami at New England, 1 p.m., CBS, Gillette Stadium
The Patriots, like the Packers, do this every year; struggle early, but eventually figure it out. The Dolphins are good, but if they pull this one off, then I will start picking them.
Pick: Patriots
N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, 1 p.m., FOX, TIAA Bank Field
Sam Darnold is a good, young QB. But asking him for the second straight week to perform well on the road against a tough defense is a tall task.
Pick: Jaguars
Philadelphia at Tennessee, 1 p.m., FOX, Nissan Stadium
The Titans are a tougher team than many think, but that Eagles defense is good enough by itself to lead them to victory in most situations.
Pick: Eagles
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m., FOX, Soldier Field
While I like the Buccaneers offense, their defense is ranked 31st in the league. Chicago’s offense is good enough to score on them and win.
Pick: Bears
Cleveland at Oakland, 4:05 p.m., FOX, Oakland Coliseum
If the Raiders had a solid pass rush, they would have at least two wins right now. It’ll be tough for Baker Mayfield, but he should be able to make enough throws to get a win in Oakland.
Pick: Browns
Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m., FOX, State Farm Stadium
Home-field advantage, the desperation of 0-3 and a feeling that Josh Rosen’s teammates will step it up for him to have success makes the Cards seem like a solid choice here.
Pick: Cardinals
New Orleans at N.Y. Giants, 4:25 p.m., CBS, MetLife Stadium
The Saints get Mark Ingram Jr. back in their backfield and that should help out their running game.
Pick: Saints
San Francisco at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m., CBS, StubHub Center
Without Jimmy Garoppolo, I don’t see the Niners beating a motivated Chargers team on the road.
Pick: Chargers
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m., NBC, Heinz Field
I like the Ravens defense to keep the game close enough to edge the Steelers in a big revenge game.
Pick: Ravens
Monday night
Kansas City at Denver, 8:15 p.m., ESPN, Broncos Stadium at Mile High
The Broncos have the best defense the Chiefs have faced so far, and they will be facing that defense at Mile High Stadium.
Pick: Broncos
— Last week: 7-9; Season: 22-24-2
— Kemp Callwood’s column appears weekly throughout the NFL season. He can be followed on Twitter at @kempdaddy_no1
