Elijah Payeur made his first-ever race as an Elite division rider a memorable one, taking the division title in a three-wide finish in Sunday morning’s East End Road Race on St. Croix.
Payeur, who had competed in the Expert division before moving up, finished the 45-mile race in 2 hours, 39 minutes and 25 seconds. He edged out Stephen Swanton by a wheel’s length in a sprint to the finish, with Alex Betancourt coming in a second back for third.
Other division winners and finishers in the Virgin Islands Cycling Federation-sanctioned event were:
X In the Expert division, James Bates won the 30-mile race in 1:38:32, nearly 2½ minutes ahead of Matthew Tavernier (1:40:55). Ben Tavernier was third in 1:44:27.
X in the Sport division, Tom Scull won the 17-mile race in 59 minutes, 15 seconds, beating Chris Dorsey by seven seconds and third-place Brian Otis by 14 seconds.
X In the Masters division, Brian O’Reilly won the 13-mile race in 47:08, nearly two minutes ahead of Yves Abraham (38:57). Renwick Lynch was third in 52:17.
X In the Women’s division, Catherine Seguin won the 13-mile race in 48:17, with Laverne Fredericksen second in 48:53 and Jody Goodrich third in 53:16.
X In the Junior division, Xander Morales won the eight-mile race in 26:37, just over a minute ahead of KoleBert Diasley (27:48). Randy Williams was third in 28:53.