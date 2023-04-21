East End Road Race

Elijah Payeur, center, won in his first Elite division start in Sunday morning’s East End Road Race on St. Croix, beating out Stephen Swanton, left, and Alex Betancourt.

 Photo by MARIO BUTCHER

Elijah Payeur made his first-ever race as an Elite division rider a memorable one, taking the division title in a three-wide finish in Sunday morning’s East End Road Race on St. Croix.

Payeur, who had competed in the Expert division before moving up, finished the 45-mile race in 2 hours, 39 minutes and 25 seconds. He edged out Stephen Swanton by a wheel’s length in a sprint to the finish, with Alex Betancourt coming in a second back for third.