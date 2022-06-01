After a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the seventh Roy Petersen Sr. Memorial Basketball Tournament will begin Thursday on St. Thomas.
The youth basketball tournament will be played from Thursday through Sunday at Ivanna Eudora Kean High School’s Digna Wheatley Gymnasium on the East End of St. Thomas.
Teams from St. Croix, St. John, St. Thomas and Puerto Rico will take part in the tournament, which will play in four age-group divisions – ages 9-12, 13-15, 16-18 and 19-21 – as well as a girls division.
Awards will be presented to the winning teams, as well as individual awards for Most Valuable Player and stat leaders in scoring, rebounding and other categories.
Tickets to the tournament are $3 for adults, with children ages 12-under admitted free each day.
For more information, email roypetersensr@gmail.com.