TORTOLA — Judy Petz is looking forward to the 50th Anniversary of the BVI Spring Regatta and Sailing Festival — not as director, but as a sailor — something she has been unable to do in her role.
“I’ll do behind the scenes but sometimes you have to close the door so another one can open,” Petz told The Daily News after the curtains came down on the 49th edition on Sunday.
“I’ve given this 18 years, I think it’s really great. I’ve been so blessed to have been around so many wonderful people and a passion of mine which is sailing and racing.”
Regatta chairman Bob Phillips told The Daily News that Petz made his job easy.
“Generally it runs, ‘Bob, can I do this? Yes.’ ‘Bob, do I need permission for this? No’,” he said. “Judy has been at this for so long, she just does a great job — working with the sponsors, working with the competitors, putting the event together — it’s in her blood.
“She knows how to get it done. She has this core group of people that helps her with it. I just try not to interfere.”
Reflecting on her tenure, Petz said it’s all about the many friendly people she has met, she has built relationships with people who come back time and again to the regatta.
Then, there’s the core of people who help to put the event together, the volunteers and the sponsors who keep returning and wanting to make the event better.
“The island itself is trying so hard to up the game every year, we always want to make it a little bit better so raising the bar means a little bit more work, but, honestly, every time we do it,” Petz said.
“We are recognized as the second- or third-best regatta in the whole Caribbean. It took a lot to get there and it’s all worth it.”
Petz said she’s most proud of the green initiative that started in 2009 as part of the event. She said they figured that they had the platform to protect the environment — to protect the playground, which is the ocean. They began by eliminating straws and plastics, and recycling.
“We recycled all the bottles one year and made them into our awards and out statement was, the beer you’re holding this year, maybe your award next year,” she said.
“I loved that. It’s just thinking of other ways while we have this incredible audience to educate about things that we can do. Other regattas have followed us and making sure that the kids get involved.”
She said the Green Rangers they have comes from all the schools and they get credit. They also get an understanding that the event produces lots of trash and by recycling it, it eliminates three quarter of it from going into the trash.
“I think that part of the education for the younger sailors we hope are coming up — because we need those more than ever — is really one of the favorite things I’ve been able to accomplish for the event,” Petz said.
Petz’s advice to her successor is very simple.
“Get a lot of sleep before you start. Just try to stay organized, mind the details, but just remember to be in the moment,” she said.
“I work with a lot of other regatta organizers down islands — Antigua, St. Maarten — and we all have to remind ourselves to be in the moment because it’s so much planning and then it all comes together. We really hope whoever steps in understands that and enjoy it as much as I have.”