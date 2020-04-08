Abilene Christian’s Hayden Howell, center, rebounds against British Virgin Islands All-Stars’ Revaughn Spruve, right, during their 2019 Paradise Jam Summer Tour scrimmage game at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas. Planning is still underway for this year’s Summer Tour, scheduled for early August, even as sports are on hold worldwide due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Like most sports promoters, Nels Hawkinson is having to deal with the worldwide coronavirus outbreak and the scheduling problems it has created.
Yet Hawkinson — executive director of Basketball Travelers Inc. — is moving ahead with planning for his company’s two major college basketball events in the U.S. Virgin Islands: the Paradise Jam Summer Tour scrimmages and the Paradise Jam men’s and women’s tournaments.
