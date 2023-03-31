Point Udall Challenge set for Sunday on St. Croix
The Virgin Islands Cycling Federation will hold its inaugural Point Udall Time Trial Challenge on Sunday morning on the eastern end of St. Croix.
The four-mile time trial race will start at the Divi Carina Bay Resort and Casino on the south side of the island, traveling along South Shore Road to East End Road, with the finish at the top of Point Udall.
While the race will be held under a time trial format, with riders starting off from the Divi Carina Bay Resort at one-minute intervals, aerobars may not be used on the bicycles.
Prizes will be awarded to the fastest riders in six categories.
Race-day registration will run from 6:15 a.m. to 6:45 a.m., with the first rider leaving the starting line at 7 a.m.
For more information, call 340-643-5050.
Entries still open for 2023 Dolphin Derby Tournament
Entries are still open for the Virgin Islands Game Fishing Club’s annual Dolphin Derby fishing tournament.
The tournament is scheduled for Sunday in the waters off St. Thomas, with cash and other awards presented to the top finishes in several categories.
The top prize — a $25,000 bonus — will go to the angler landing the largest dolphin (mahi-mahi) weighing over 55 pounds.
A cash prize will also go for the Best Boat award, as determined by the total weight of dolphin caught during tournament hours.
The “captain’s meeting” is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. today at the VIGHC’s headquarters in Red Hook, St. Thomas. On Sunday, lines can go in the water at 6:30 a.m., and all boats must be at IGY’s American Yacht Harbor Marina by 4 p.m. for their fish to qualify for weigh in.
The entry fee is $300 per boat, and covers four rods, with each additional rod $50 to a limit of six rods per boat.
For more information, call 340-775-9144, email usvigfc@gmail.com or visit the V.I. Game Fishing Club’s website at www.vigfc.com.
20th Beach to Beach Power Swim registration opens
Registration is now open for the Friends of the Virgin Islands National Park’s 20th anniversary Beach to Beach Power Swim open water races.
The 2023 version of the annual Power Swim is scheduled for Sunday, May 28, with races of three different lengths starting at Maho Beach.
A practice swim will be held at 8 a.m. May 7. A pre-race meeting will be held May 27, to discuss the race and safety procedures.
The registration deadline is 3 p.m. May 19. The entry fee is $65 for adult individuals and $195 for adult relay teams; and $30 for youth individuals and $90 for youth relay teams (ages 17-under).
For more information, email info@friendsvinp.org or call 340-779-4940.