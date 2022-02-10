The West Indies’ dismal showing in the recently completed Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup is further confirmation of the chasm that exists between the West Indies and the rest of the world — India, Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand and Pakistan, in particular. The rest of the world is clearly better than the West Indies and a major reason for that is the region’s substandard youth cricket program.
The West Indies finished 11th out of 16 teams that competed in the biennial event, held in the Caribbean for the first time and won by India for a record fifth time. The latter is no surprise, of course.
Administratively, the World Cup was a success. By all accounts the West Indies was a great host. But on the pitch they were a disaster. They finished with a 3-3 record, their wins coming against Papua New Guinea, Zimbabwe and Scotland, none of which (except Zimbabwe) are bona fide members of the International Cricket Council, the sport’s governing body. And shockingly, they lost by 83 runs to the United Arab Emirates, also not a full ICC member.
Although the West Indies is no longer a world-beater, its performance was nonetheless surprising, especially since its players were competing on pitches in which they had some familiarity. The World Cup wasn’t all doom and gloom, however, for diehard West Indian fans. The team had its moments and there were a few bright spots, a few players who shined, giving West Indians hope for the future. Barbadian Kevin Wickham, a COVID replacement, led the team with 243 runs, which included a fluent century against Zimbabwe, and two half-centuries. Matthew Nandu and Teddy Bishop also posted centuries for the hosts. Additionally, Trinidadian seamer Shiva Sankar impressed with nine wickets, his best haul a stingy 3-17 showing against Scotland.
Thankfully, new Cricket West Indies chief selector Desmond Haynes is astute and recognizes that the regional youth cricket setup must be reformed. Even before the tournament wrapped up the legendary batsman had pitched a few proposals to CWI, some big, some small, but all necessary to improve the state of youth cricket. Firstly, he is calling for the establishment of a cricket academy, a thing of the past that was probably abandoned due to a lack of funding. It’s an excellent idea, so it should be a priority for CWI.
“I would personally like to see us get back to where we have a cricket academy where some of these guys can be trained and we can get them ready for the bigger stage,” Haynes said in a recent interview with regional media members.
Hayes is also suggesting that some of the region’s top young players be afforded the opportunity to mingle with senior cricketers, citing his experience as a promising young cricketer.
“When I was named the Most Improved Player in youth cricket in Barbados, I was asked to be in the dressing room for Barbados versus Jamaica in the four-day competition. I learned a hell of a lot,” he said. “I was practicing with the guys and listening to how they prepared and how they were going to bowl to [cricket great] Lawrence Rowe.”
He added, “For me it was a great education and I can remember that now so you know how impactful that was.”
That recommendation is so sound one wonders why it had not been implemented in the first place; it certainly would help instill a sense of professionalism in young players. They would experience, at an early age, what professional cricket entails.
Hayes also said he wants to grow the pool of young people playing cricket. He was short on specifics but obviously the more the merrier. As one of the least populous communities sanctioned to play international cricket by the ICC, the Caribbean is at an obvious disadvantage, with a population of roughly 3 million-plus spread across several islands. At the other end of the spectrum, India’s pool is 1 billion-plus, England’s 50 million, and Australia’s 25 million.
Upgrading youth cricket is a must if the Caribbean wants to improve in all formats of the sport. That’s where it starts, with U19 cricket. It’s no surprise that India continues to dominate the U19 World Cup and flourishes in all forms of the sport at the senior level: it has cricket academies in seemingly every city. So if the CWI is serious about its mission it should immediately adopt Haynes’ proposals.