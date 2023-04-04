Mat Porporato posted the fastest time of the day Sunday morning to take top honors in the Virgin Islands Cycling Federation’s inaugural Point Udall Time Trial Challenge on St. Croix.
Porporato topped the Elite division and posted the best overall time, completing the 3.6-mile course from the Divi Carina Bay Resort and Casino to the Point Udall Monument on the far east end of St. Croix in 12 minutes, 2 seconds.
Porporato’s time was nearly 40 seconds ahead of St. Croix’s Stephen Swanton, who finished in 12:41. Third in the Elite class was Alex Betancourt in 13:03.
Robin Seila had the fastest time by a female rider, with her mark of 13:54 tying for fourth in the Elite division with David Morales.
Other division winners in the Point Udall Time Trial Challenge were:
X In the Expert class, Elijah Payeur topped the division with the third-fastest time overall, finishing the 3.6-mile course in 12:52. Wayne Nichols was second in 14:18, with Jerry Remie third in 14:34.
X in the Sport class, Tom Scull took division honors in 14:55, with Mario Butcher second in 15:00 and Justin Johnson third in 16:16.
X In the Masters class, Angel Ventura won the division in 16:49, with Brian O’Reilly second in 17:07 and Renwick Lynch third in 17:36.
X In the Women’s division, Laverne Fredericksen won in 17:44, with Malika Maynard second in 20:34 and Jody Goodrich third in 20:42.
X In the Juniors class, KoleBert Daisley won the division in 16:12, with Xander Morales second in 16:32 and Randy Williams third in 17:06.
The next event on the VICF’s 2023 schedule is the East End Road Race, set for Sunday, April 16. For more information, call 340-643-5050.