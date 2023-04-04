Point Udall Time Trial top winner

Mat Porporato, center, holds the winner’s polka-dot jersey after taking the Elite division title during Sunday morning’s Point Udall Time Trial Challenge on St. Croix. With Porporato are second-place finisher Stephen Swanton, left, and third-place finisher Alex Betancourt.

Mat Porporato posted the fastest time of the day Sunday morning to take top honors in the Virgin Islands Cycling Federation’s inaugural Point Udall Time Trial Challenge on St. Croix.

Porporato topped the Elite division and posted the best overall time, completing the 3.6-mile course from the Divi Carina Bay Resort and Casino to the Point Udall Monument on the far east end of St. Croix in 12 minutes, 2 seconds.