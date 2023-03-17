Pot ‘O Gold Road Race set for Sunday on St. Croix
The Virgin Islands Cycling Federation will hold its annual St. Patrick’s Day race, the Pot ‘O Gold Road Race, on Sunday morning on St. Croix.
The race will start and finish at the entrance to Ha’Penny Beach along Southside Road outside of Christiansted, with the riders following a seven-mile course.
At the start, the riders head west to the first turnaround at Cane Garden, then head east to the second turnaround at Castle Nugent.
The Elite division riders will complete seven laps of the circuit (49 miles), Expert division riders will do five laps (35 miles), riders in the Sport, Masters and Women’s divisions will do three laps (21 miles), and Junior division riders will do two laps (14 miles).
Race-day registration will run from 6 a.m. to 6:45 a.m., with the first race starting at 7 a.m.
Medals will be awarded to the top three finishers in each division.
For more information, call 340-513-2707.
20th Beach to Beach Power Swim registration opens
Registration is now open for the Friends of the Virgin Islands National Park’s 20th anniversary Beach to Beach Power Swim open water races.
The 2023 version of the annual Power Swim is scheduled for Sunday, May 28, with races of three different lengths starting at Maho Beach.
The longest race, 3.5 miles, will finish at Hawksnest Beach. The intermediate course (2.25 miles) will finish at Trunk Bay Beach, and the one-mile short course will finish at Cinnamon Beach.
Individual and relay team events will be held in the 20th Beach to Beach Power Swim.
Pre-race registration will be held between 7-7:30 a.m. on race day, with the first race starting at 8 a.m.
A practice swim — from Maho Beach to Cinnamon Beach — will be held at 8 a.m. Sunday, May 7. A pre-race meeting will be held Saturday, May 27, to discuss the race and safety procedeures.
The registration deadline is 3 p.m. May 19, with entrants signing up online at https://www.webscorer.com/register?raceid=304813. The event capacity is limited, and registration will be closed before May 19 if it has been reached.
The entry fee is $65 for adult individuals and $195 for adult relay teams; and $30 for youth individuals and $90 for youth relay teams (ages 17-under).
For more information, visit the Friends of the Virgin Islands National Park’s website, www.friendsvinp.org; email info@friendsvinp.org or call 340-779-4940.
Registration deadline close for St. Thomas Int’l Regatta
The registration deadline is closing for the 2023 St. Thomas International Regatta, scheduled for late March 2023 in the waters around St. Thomas and St. John.
The three-day regatta, now in its 49th year, will be held March 24-26, with racing in multiple divisions — Caribbean Sailing Association racing, cruising and bareboat classes; Offshore Racing Congress classes; large multihulls (catamarans and trimarans), Hobie Waves and One-Design classes with a minimum length of 20 feet (like the IC-24s).
The weekend will begin with the traditional Round The Rocks Race, set for March 23, which circumnavigates around St. John and serves as a tuneup for the following St. Thomas International Regatta races.
Until March 23, the entry fee increases to $340 for all classes except IC-24s and Hobie Waves, which will be $230.
Entries can be submitted online at www.yachtscoring.com/emenu.cfm?eID_15496.
For more information, visit the event’s website, www.stthomasinternationalregatta.com; call 340-775-6320, or email stycisv@gmail.com or simpleislandboy51@gmail.com.
VIBF looking for coaches for junior, senior teams
The Virgin Islands Basketball Federation is looking for qualified coaches to work with the federation’s senior and junior programs for the upcoming regional and international tournament season.
To qualify to be a coach within the VIBF, candidates must:
• Have coached at least five years at the college, high school or club program level, and can provide documentation of experience and references.
• Must have a coaching license from both USA Basketball and the Federation Internationale de Basketball Amateur (FIBA, or the International Basketball Federation).
• Must have no conflicts of interest (as determined by the VIBF) with regards to their position of being a FIBA-certified coach.
• Must either be born in the U.S. Virgin Islands, or be the son/daughter of a USVI native.
For more information, call 340-690-1614 or email vibasket62@hotmail.com.