The U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association’s Premier League matches scheduled for Sunday on St. Thomas were postponed due to field conditions, league officials announced.
The field at Ivanna Eudora Kean High School on the East End of St. Thomas was deemed too wet to play on after day-long showers Saturday, brought on by a tropical wave that came through the territory.
The matches – LRVI Football Club (1-0-0, three points) vs. Raymix Soccer Club (0-1-0), and Waitikibuli Sports Club (1-0-0, three points) and United We Stand Soccer Club – will be played Sunday, Nov. 13.
The next Premier League matches will take place Thursday on St. Croix, with Rovers Soccer Club (2-0-0, six points) playing Unique Tropical Sports Club (1-1-0, three points) at 6:30 p.m. at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex.