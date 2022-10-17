The opening matches in the U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association’s Premier League set for Sunday afternoon on St. Thomas were postponed.
USVISA officials announced the postponement of the two St. Thomas-St. John Division matches – LRVI FC vs. New Vibes SC, and Raymix SC vs. Waitikibuli SC – about 20 minutes before the scheduled start at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School field.
No reason was given in the USVISA’s announcement postponing the two matches, but a heavy rainshower did hit the East End of St. Thomas about 90 minutes before the match.
League officials said a reschedule date for the two matches would be announced in a few days.
The Premier League’s St. Croix Division will open its season on Thursday night at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex, with defending champion Helenites SC facing Unique Tropical SC. Two days later, Prankton SC will play Rovers SC. Match time for both is 6:30 p.m.