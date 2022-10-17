The opening matches in the U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association’s Premier League set for Sunday afternoon on St. Thomas were postponed.

USVISA officials announced the postponement of the two St. Thomas-St. John Division matches – LRVI FC vs. New Vibes SC, and Raymix SC vs. Waitikibuli SC – about 20 minutes before the scheduled start at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School field.