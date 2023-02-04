A spot in the upcoming playoffs will be on the line in the St. Croix Division during this weekend’s matches in the U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association’s Premier League.
The St. Croix Division ends its regular season schedule tonight when defending league champion Helenites Sports Club takes on Unique Tropical Sports Club at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex. Match time is 6:30 p.m.
The weekend’s remaining matches both involve St. Thomas-St. John Division teams, with two matches scheduled for Sunday afternoon at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School field.
New Vibes Soccer Club takes on Waitikibuli Soccer Club at 2 p.m., followed by Raymix Soccer Club facing United We Stand Soccer Club at 4 p.m.
In the St. Croix Division, Helenites SC has locked up the division’s No. 1 seed with a 7-1-0 record (21 points), while Rovers Soccer Club holds the No. 2 spot at 5-3-1 (16 points) and Unique Tropical SC is third at 4-3-1 (13 points). Prankton Soccer Club finished last at 0-9-0.
A win by Helenites SC tonight would send Rovers SC on to the Premier League postseason, while an upset by Unique Tropical SC would create a tie for second in the division.
With Rovers SC and Unique Tropical SC going 1-1-1 in their three regular-season matchups, the next tiebreaker would come down to goal differential.
There, both teams are tied at plus-19, but a Unique Tropical SC win would push that differential their way.
The St. Thomas-St. John Division has two weekends left (including Sunday’s matches), but playoff berths are still on the line.
LRVI Football Club and New Vibes SC are tied atop the standings at 15 points each — LRVI FC, which is off this weekend, is 5-2-0; New Vibes SC is 5-1-0 — with United We Stand SC a close third at 4-2-0 (12 points). Waitikibuli SC (1-6-0) and Raymix SC (1-5-0) are last with three points each.