ST. THOMAS — The preparations for the inaugural YES U.S. Virgin Islands Basketball Classic haven’t stopped for organizer Ernest Ruffin Jr.
Just three weeks out from the year-end men’s college basketball tournament, Ruffin has had to scramble to find replacement teams after two of his original commits pulled out.
“Honestly, the details were done until I got a call last Thursday,” Ruffin — whose Young Entrepreneurz Solutions (YES) non-profit organization is the title sponsor — said Friday. “I had two teams back out on me. But in a week, we replaced both teams — and that’s tough at this time of the year. Everybody’s already got things scheduled, and they’re playing somewhere. But we were fortunate.”
The original field for the four-team tournament featured Maryland’s Bowie State University and North Carolina’s Elizabeth City State University — both NCAA Division II schools — along with NAIA school Fisk University in Tennessee and NCAA D-II program Bloomfield College in New Jersey.
However, both Bowie State and Bloomfield pulled out of the USVI Basketball Classic for what Ruffin said were “COVID-19 related issues.”
“Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 related variants, Bowie State has canceled all travel outside of the continental United States,” Jolisa Williams, Bowie State’s assistant athletics director for media relations, said in an email to The Daily News.
But Ruffin found replacements — joining Elizabeth City State and Fisk in the field for the Dec. 31-Jan. 1 tournament are Point Park University, an NAIA school in Pittsburgh; and Detroit’s Wayne State University, an NCAA Division II program.
“Fortunately, we got Point Park — which was kind of on standby for us anyway; they had asked about playing before — and getting Wayne State was really fortunate,” Ruffin said. “For those teams not to be playing on those days was really great, and really fortunate.
“I had been scrambling to find a fourth team. I had talked to the University of Puerto Rico [in San Juan], I had talked to Claffin University [in South Carolina] and some other schools down South … then Wayne State called up and said, ‘Hey, we want to play.’
“It’s all down now. I’m just buttoning up some little things with the [Virgin Islands] Department of Health and the Antilles School.”
The USVI Basketball Classic will be played at Antilles’ Mark C. Marin Center on St. Thomas, with attendance restricted to a third of the gymnasium’s capacity (approximately 600 people). In addition, all spectators must be fully vaccinated, and will wear masks in the gym and practice social distancing.
“I’ve also requested — really, demanded — that all players and teams be vaccinated,” Ruffin said. “They know they have to submit a negative COVID test before they come here, so we’ve gotten through all of those details.”
And while Ruffin has been working through the final details for this year’s tournament, he’s already thinking ahead to next year and beyond.
He’s already planning to expand next year’s tournament to an eight-team field, and in 2023 adding a women’s tournament.
“I’ve started planning for next year now, and looking at other Division II teams who want to play,” Ruffin said. “These are Division II schools — you know how many opportunities those teams get to play in the U.S. Virgin Islands?
“The benefit for the teams is two-fold: 1. It’s over the holidays, and they get to come to this beautiful island and play basketball; and 2. From a recruiting standpoint, you can tell potential recruits, ‘Hey, we play in the Virgin Islands,’ and give the kids an experience they’ve never had. That’s huge.”