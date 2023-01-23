Entries are now being accepted for the 2023 Presidents’ Day tennis tournament, set for mid-February on St. Thomas.
The tournament will be played Feb. 15-20 at the Doris E. Hodge Tennis Courts in Subbase
Tournament play will be held in seven divisions – men’s B singles, men’s B doubles, men’s 55-over doubles, women’s B singles, women’s B doubles, women’s C doubles and B mixed doubles.
The entry fee is $30 per singles player and $20 per doubles player ($40 for doubles team), with each player limited to two events. The fee includes a tournament T-shirt and new balls for each match.
The entry deadline is Wednesday, Feb. 8, with registration forms available at the tournament’s website, www.stttournament.com; at the bulletin board at the Subbase courts or the St. Thomas Yacht Club’s tennis pro shop. The completed forms should be emailed to sttournament@gmail.com.
For more information, visit the tournament website or call 340-690-0378 or 340-244-8992.