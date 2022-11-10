St. Thomas’ Deion Pruitt will have his first pro fight in nearly six months as part of a boxing card tonight in the Dominican Republic.
The 26-year-old Pruitt is scheduled for a six-round light-heavyweight division fight against Rafael Fernandez Sosa in Sosua, Dominican Republic.
Pruitt enters tonight’s bout – his first at six rounds -- undefeated at 6-0, with five knockouts. His last fight was on May 14 in Decatur, Ga., where he won over Tavorus Teague (6-30-5) with a second-round knockout.
Sosa, of the Dominican Republic, enters tonight’s fight with an 8-2-0 record, with five knockouts. After starting his boxing career with eight straight wins, Sosa has since lost his last two bouts.
According to boxing database website BoxRec.com, Sosa’s last fight came on Aug. 6, 2021, where he lost by knockout in the third round of an eight-round super-middleweight bout against Juan Carrillo (8-0-0, six knockouts) of Barranquilla, Colombia.