U.S. Virgin Islands boxer Deion Pruitt remained undefeated as a pro after getting another knockout during a nine-match boxing card Saturday night in Georgia.
The 26-year-old Pruitt, who turned pro last March, took down Tavorus Teague, 35, of Bakersfield, Calif., 1 minute, 40 seconds, into the second round of their four-round light heavyweight bout at the Cosmopolitan Lounge in Decatur, Ga., just outside Atlanta.
The win improved Pruitt’s pro record to 6-0-0, with five of his wins coming by knockouts. The only non-KO win of Pruitt’s career came last month, a four-round unanimous decision victory over Delvecchio Savage, 25, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., in Toledo, Ohio, on April 15.
Teague, a journeyman who has fought in five different weight classes since turning pro in 2014, lost his fourth straight bout and 10th in his last 11 fights.
Teague’s record now stands at 6-31-5 with three KOs, with his last match win coming more than 3½ years ago, a unanimous decision in a four-round middleweight bout against Ray Cervera of Bakersfield, Calif., on Sept. 29, 2018, in Bakersfield.
— Bill Kiser