U.S. Virgin Islands boxer Deion Pruitt remained undefeated in his professional career after scoring a first-round knockout during his bout in the “All Or Nothing 4” card Saturday night in Saint Petersburg, Fla.
The 25-year-old Pruitt (3-0, 3 KOs) took down 33-year-old James Horne (0-3), a former mixed martial arts fighter from Mississippi, at the 1 minute, 21 second mark of the first round in their scheduled four-round cruiserweight bout at the Saint Petersburg Mariott Clearwater convention center.
The 6-foot-2 Pruitt, weighing in at 179¼ pounds against the heavier Horne (192½ pounds), recorded his third consecutive win by knockout, and his first by a direct KO.
Both of Pruitt’s previous pro wins came on second-round technical knockouts — against Christopher Lavant in his pro debut March 27, and against Randy Mast on July 10, both in Decatur, Ga.