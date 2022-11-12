St. Thomas boxer Deion Pruitt remained undefeated in his pro career after taking a unanimous decision in a bout Thursday night in the Dominican Republic.
After a nearly six-month layoff, the 26-year-old Pruitt improved to 7-0-0 with five knockouts after beating Rafael Fernandez Sosa in a six-round light-heavyweight fight in Sosua, Dominican Republic.
This was Pruitt’s second win by decision in his pro career. His first came on April 15, when he won by unanimous decision over Delvecchio Savage (3-11-0, three knockouts), 25, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., in a four-round light-heavyweight bout in Toledo, Ohio.
Before Thursday’s bout, Pruitt’s last fight came on May 14 in Decatur, Ga., which he won by a second-round knockout over Tavorus Teague (6-33-5, three knockouts), 35, of Bakersfield, Calif.
This was Fernandez Sosa’s third straight loss and first by decision, and came in his first fight since early August 2021. According to boxing database website BoxRec.com, Fernandez Sosa had won eight straight fights since his pro career began in August 2016, but suffered back-to-back knockout losses to Gabriel Pham on May 28, 2021, and Juan Carrillo on Aug. 6, 2021.