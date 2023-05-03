St. Thomas’ Deion Pruitt had another quick bout in winning his ninth straight professional boxing match, scheduled for Tuesday night in Tennessee.

Pruitt (9-0-0, 7 KOs) took down Marcell Sams Jr., 28, of Wilson, N.C. (0-8-0) with a first-round technical knockout to win a six-round light-heavyweight bout -- part of a five-fight card at the Texas Troubadour Theatre in Nashville, Tenn.