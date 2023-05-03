St. Thomas’ Deion Pruitt had another quick bout in winning his ninth straight professional boxing match, scheduled for Tuesday night in Tennessee.
Pruitt (9-0-0, 7 KOs) took down Marcell Sams Jr., 28, of Wilson, N.C. (0-8-0) with a first-round technical knockout to win a six-round light-heavyweight bout -- part of a five-fight card at the Texas Troubadour Theatre in Nashville, Tenn.
It was Pruitt's seventh knockout in his pro career, coming with less than a minute remaining in the opening round. It was also the seventh time that Pruitt has finished a fight in two rounds or less.
His bout comes just over two weeks after Pruitt’s last fight, held April 15 in the Dominican Republic. There, he stopped Dominican boxer Jose Saint-Hilare (4-21-0, 3 KOs) with a first-round knockout.
The 27-year-old Pruitt took down Saint-Hilare with a right jab to the jaw with 29 seconds remaining in the first round for the sixth knockout win of his pro career.
Pruitt currently trains with three-time world champion and International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee Julian “The Hawk” Jackson.