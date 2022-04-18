St. Thomas’ Deion Pruitt improved to 5-0 in his professional boxing career with his first fight of 2022 with his first unanimous decision on Friday night in Toledo, Ohio.
The 26-year-old Pruitt also went the distance for the first time as a pro, winning a four-round light-heavyweight division bout over Delvecchio Savage, 25, of Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Pruitt took all three of the judges’ cards in the bout, held as part of a seven-fight card at Toledo’s Seagate Convention Center. Two judges scored the fight in favor of Pruitt by identical 40-36 scores, while the third went 39-37 in favor of Pruitt.
Pruitt had won his first four professional bouts by either knockout or technical knockout, and going no further than two rounds.
Pruitt trains out of three-time former world champion and International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee Julian Jackson’s gym on St. Thomas.
— Daily News Staff