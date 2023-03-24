TORTOLA — After falling behind early, visiting Puerto Rico scored three unanswered goals against the British Virgin Islands men’s national soccer team for a 3-1 victory Thursday at the A.O. Shirley Grounds to complete a sweep of their CONCACAF Nations League matches.
The win allowed Puerto Rico to clinch the League C, Group D title at 3-0-0 (nine points) with one match remaining, against the Cayman Islands (0-1-2, two points) on Sunday at the Juan Ramon Loubriel Stadium in Bayamon, Puerto Rico.
That also gives “El Huracan Azul” a promotion to League B in Nations League play for the 2023-2023 series, and a berth in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Prelims tournament, which begins next month.
“First off, it’s tough conditions — the field obviously played a factor and when you go a goal down and the home crowd gets behind the team, it’s difficult conditions for a young team, but mentally, we responded well,” Puerto Rico head coach Charlie Trout said.
“Obviously, our play wasn’t how we wanted it, but sometimes you have to grind out a result. Getting goals on each side of the half, our spirits were raised by that, then we started to control the game a little bit better. There’s still a lot of work to do, but good response from the guys today. With a goal down, the boys showed they could respond to that and mentally, for a young group, that shows great maturity.”
Meanwhile, the British Virgin Islands wrapped up Nations League play at 0-2-2 (two points), and saw its winless streak in international matches extended to 28 consecutive matches, dating back to July 2012. In that span, the BVI is 0-24-4.
Yet it was the British Virgin Islands — which was shut out by Puerto Rico 6-0 last June — that got on the scoreboard first late in the first half on Tyler Forbes’ penalty kick that got past Puerto Rico goalkeeper Joel Serrano in the 36th minute.
However, the BVI’s lead didn’t last long.
Puerto Rico tied the match at 1-all in the 44th minute on Leandro Antonetti’s free kick just before the halftime break. Then, in the opening minute of the second half, Devin Vega scored in the 46th minute to put El Huracan Azul ahead 2-1.
Serrano, under pressure on several throw-ins by captain Troy Caesar, kept the BVI out the net late in the game. Meanwhile, Puerto Rico tacked on an insurance goal when substitute Ian Silva connected on a header off a cross five minutes into stoppage time.
“We got that goal we wanted, then they scored before halftime from a free kick that was very preventable,” said Chris Kiwomya, the British Virgin Islands National Team’s head coach since 2021. “Then they scored after halftime; ultimately, that’s what separated the teams. They did have a lot of clear chances, so I’m really disappointed on how we defended with the two goals. The third one, we were trying to push forward and change the system so much.
“But the lads have come a long way. They beat us 6-0 and we closed the gap a little bit but ultimately, we may have been able to get a result with a little more composure, but the players were nervous. We have to try and control the ball and control phases of the game a bit better.”
Trout said the BVI team was much more organized than in their last game and they were harder to break down. “They fought all the way,” he said. “Chris is putting them in a better direction and give him credit for that.”
Forbes said he’s happy with the team and the long way they’ve come. “I feel like we made the country proud somewhat, but it’s a loss, it’s not a win,” he said. “But we have to look past it and look forward now.”