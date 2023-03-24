BVI vs PR

British Virgin Islands’ Jerry Wiltshire, left and Puerto Rico’s Samuel Robinson battle for a header off a throw-in by BVI captain Troy Caesar during Thursday’s CONCACAF Nations League group play match at the A.O. Shirley Grounds in Road Town, Tortola.

 Daily News photo by DEAN GREENAWAY

TORTOLA — After falling behind early, visiting Puerto Rico scored three unanswered goals against the British Virgin Islands men’s national soccer team for a 3-1 victory Thursday at the A.O. Shirley Grounds to complete a sweep of their CONCACAF Nations League matches.

The win allowed Puerto Rico to clinch the League C, Group D title at 3-0-0 (nine points) with one match remaining, against the Cayman Islands (0-1-2, two points) on Sunday at the Juan Ramon Loubriel Stadium in Bayamon, Puerto Rico.