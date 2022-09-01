The U.S. Virgin Islands under-17 boys national soccer team suffered a setback Wednesday at the CONCACAF Under-17 Championship Qualifiers, getting routed by Puerto Rico 16-0 in their group play opener in Florida.
Maxim Speed had a double hat trick, scoring six goals, as eight players scored altogether for Puerto Rico (1-0-0, three points) as it took a share of the lead in Group B with Aruba (1-0-0, three points), a 2-1 winner over Martinique in Wednesday’s other match at the IMG Academy soccer complex in Bradenton, Fla.
Meanwhile, the Dashing Eagles and Martinique are tied at the bottom of the Group B standings at 0-1-0, with each having three group matches remaining.
Speed, a midfielder who plays on of German club SV Elversberg’s under-16 squad, had four goals – all coming over a 12-minute span – early in the first half as Puerto Rico raced out to an 8-0 over the USVI in the half.
Already ahead 1-0 on Jorge Vazquez’s goal in the opening minute, Speed scored in the sixth, seventh, 13th and 17th minutes to give El Huracan Azul a margin that would only grow.
Speed added two more goals in the second half, in the 48th and 68th minutes, to complete the double hat trick. Vazquez would finish with a hat trick, scoring again in the 20th and 72nd minutes.
Also scoring for Puerto Rico were Leonard Aviles Jr. (42nd minute), Abraham Nelson (61st minute), Adrian Prado (81st minute), Antonio Delgado (83rd minute), Justin Blanco (86th minute) and Marcos Villanueva (89th minute). The USVI also had an own goal in the 11th minute.
The Dashing Eagles will return to action Friday, taking on co-group leader Aruba at 9 a.m.
X The British Virgin Islands’ U-17 boys will also return to action in the CONCACAF U-17 Championship Qualifiers today, playing Bonaire at 9 a.m. at the IMG Academy.
The BVI – 0-1-0 in Group A – lost its opening match, getting blanked by Bermuda 4-0 on Tuesday.
Bonaire (1-0-0, three points) won its opener, beating Guyana 4-2 on Tuesday, to share the Group A standings lead with the Bahamas and Bermuda.