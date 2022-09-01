The U.S. Virgin Islands under-17 boys national soccer team suffered a setback Wednesday at the CONCACAF Under-17 Championship Qualifiers, getting routed by Puerto Rico 16-0 in their group play opener in Florida.

Maxim Speed had a double hat trick, scoring six goals, as eight players scored altogether for Puerto Rico (1-0-0, three points) as it took a share of the lead in Group B with Aruba (1-0-0, three points), a 2-1 winner over Martinique in Wednesday’s other match at the IMG Academy soccer complex in Bradenton, Fla.