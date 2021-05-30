ST. JOHN — For years, Carlos Lomba has wanted to compete in the Friends of Virgin Islands National Park’s annual Beach to Beach Power Swim.
Scheduling, hurricanes, even a pandemic always seemed to thwart Lomba’s plans — until this year.
The 56-year-old Lomba made his first try at the Beach-to-Beach Power Swim pay off by winning the long-course division title in the 18th annual event Sunday.
Lomba, a competitive masters triathlete, finished the 3.5-mile swim from the start at Maho Beach to the finish at Hawksnest Beach in 1 hour, 17 minutes and 49.3 seconds.
“I’ve been trying to come down here and do this race for a while, for some time now,” Lomba, from San Juan, said. “I’ve been trying to get here because I have a lot of friends who have been here before and done the event. So this time, I said, ‘I can’t skip it,’ so I had to come down here and do it.
“This was fun, with beautiful waters and the turnout was really good. … I’d love to come back, and make a little vacation out of this.”
Lomba led a 1-2-3 finish by Puerto Rico swimmers in the Power Swim’s long-course division. Luis Santiago was second in 1:24:11.0, nearly 6½ minutes behind Lomba, with Carlos Berrios third in 1:24:59.1.
“It was really nice out there,” said Lomba, who has competed in the St. Croix Triathlon in the past when it was an Ironman World Championship qualifying event. “It was a matter of managing the course and navigating. The buoys are a little far out there, and it’s not until you get a little closer that you really see them.
“I almost missed the first gate at Cinnamon Bay. I kept swimming towards shore like I was going to finish, but then I noticed up ahead was the gate. That just goes to show that navigation is a really key part of this race.
“For me, this is more and more a fun thing than anything. Of course, you get competitive. I grew up swimming, up and down the pool, and that can be a little bit monotonous. That’s why these events can be fun, and adds a bit of perspective to the whole thing.”
St. John resident Barbara Crowder was the top female swimmer in the long-course division, taking her fourth career Power Swim title in 1:26:58, good for fourth place overall.
Stephanie Adcock was second among the women’s swimmers in 1:30:09.3, with Tanya Theron third in 1:31:09.6.
“It was very rough out there,” the 63-year-old Crowder said. “Even halfway in the bays, it was up and down, up and down. It was tough. We were coming along the shore, and it was pushing up in.
“It doesn’t get old; it’s a challenge.”
In the long-course assisted division, Alex Eward took both the overall and top female finisher awards by coming ashore at Hawksnest in 1:30:51.6. Korena Calder was second in 1:32:01.4, with Jeremy Austin the top men’s finisher in 1:33:13.2, good for third overall.
In the short-course unassisted division, Sydney Inman also took both the top women’s finisher and overall honors, completing the 1-mile swim from Maho Beach to Cinnamon Beach in 19 minutes, 21 seconds. Allie Inman was second overall in 22:28, just two seconds ahead of David Ranier, who was the top men’s finisher in 22:30.
In the short-course assisted division, Andy Johnson took top honors in 26:11, with Christiane Fleurant the top women’s finisher and second overall in 27:34. Herminio Frontera was third overall in 29:48.
In the relay division, in which teams of three swimmers each swam one of three legs — from Maho Beach to Cinnamon Beach, from Cinnamon Beach to Trunk Beach, and from Trunk Beach to Hawksnest Beach — the Rainer Girls team won in 1:24:09.6. Shark Bait was second in 1:31:11.9, with Coral World third in 1:46:40.6.
Special awards went to Azalea Nesbitt, at age 3 the Power Swim’s youngest competitor; Jerry Runyon, at age 83 the event’s oldest competitor; and to Gabriel Gabreski, a Portland, Ore., resident who traveled the furthest to compete in Sunday’s Power Swim (3,780 miles).
The results from the intermediate-course divisions — a 2.25-mile course from Maho Beach to Trunk Beach — were not available due to technical issues with timing. Power Swim organizers said the results will be available later this week.