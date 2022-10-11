Junior sailors from Puerto Rico won two out of the three class titles being contested over the weekend in the Virgin Islands/Puerto Rico Friendship Day Regatta on St. Thomas.
San Juan’s Diego Rivera-Hermida won the Optimist Championship fleet title and Fabian Collazo, also from the Club Nautico San Juan, won the Opti Green (beginner) fleet title during the two-day regatta hosted by the St. Thomas Yacht Club. The third title went to St. Croix’s Rodney Moorehead in the 420-class fleet.
Rivera-Hermida, who won the White Fleet title at last June’s International Opti Regatta on St. Thomas, won four out of 11 races, and finished no worse that sixth in the remaining starts to end up with 27 points. But he wound up tying with St. Thomas’ Audrey Zimmerman, who won just one race but had six other runner-up finishes.
That last runner-up finish, in the final race, wound up costing Zimmerman the title, with Rivera-Hermida winning the race and taking the event title in the tiebreaker.
St. Thomas sailors Howard Zimmerman and Cobia Fagan finished third and fourth, respectively, with 30 and 43 points, while San Juan’s Rafael Vazquez was fifth with 44 points.
In the Opti Green fleet, Collazo had a nearly-perfect run through the weekend’s races, winning 10 out of 11 starts – he came in second in the eighth race – and finishing with a perfect score of 10.
Fellow Puerto Rican Marife Gonzalez was second with 19 points, followed by St. Thomas’ Rowan Walters (39 points), St. Croix’s Bailey Meluskey (43 points) and San Juan’s Lucas Christiansen (56 points).
In the 420 fleet, Moorehead – with the St. Croix Junior Sailing Association – also had a near-perfect weekend, winning 14 out of 15 races. His only miss came in the 11th race, where Moorehead finished second.
That left Moorehead with a perfect score of 14, 24 points ahead of runner-up Ella Crew of St. Thomas (38 points). Rounding out the top five were St. Thomas’ Jackson Auchincloss (55 points), and St. Croix’s Ian Ainger and St. Thomas’ Zia Zucker (tied with 56 points).