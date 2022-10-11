Junior sailors from Puerto Rico won two out of the three class titles being contested over the weekend in the Virgin Islands/Puerto Rico Friendship Day Regatta on St. Thomas.

San Juan’s Diego Rivera-Hermida won the Optimist Championship fleet title and Fabian Collazo, also from the Club Nautico San Juan, won the Opti Green (beginner) fleet title during the two-day regatta hosted by the St. Thomas Yacht Club. The third title went to St. Croix’s Rodney Moorehead in the 420-class fleet.