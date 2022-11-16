St. Thomas’ Adam Quandt, fresh off of competing in the World Standup Paddleboard and Paddleboard Championship in Puerto Rico, won the long-course title in the ninth annual Friends of the Virgin Islands National Park’s Paddle the Park races Sunday on St. John.
The 46-year-old Quandt, who competed in the SUP Surfing competition at the World Championship, finished the 5.5-mile long-course race – which began and ended in Maho Bay Beach – in 1 hour, 6 minutes and 5 seconds.
Quandt finished just over a minute ahead of second-place Bill Kraft, 54, of St. Croix (1:07:10), with 56-year-old Terry Stevens of St. Thomas – who also competed at the World Championship with Quandt – coming in third in 1:15:45. Kraft set the long-course record of 1:00:52 in 2016.
Age-group winners in the long course event were St. Thomas’ Christopher Cilliers in 18-39 male (1:26:54), St. Thomas’ Tristan Herman in 40-49 male (1:17:06), St. John’s Rafael Muilenburg in 50-59 male (1:39:32) and Rob Rogerson of Jupiter, Fla., in 60-over male (1:42:10).
In the intermediate divisions, St. John’s Sam Kruse took top overall honors, completing the 2.5-mile course in 41 minutes, 39 seconds. Rebecca Reinbold, also from St. John, was second overall and the top female finisher in 43:42, while another St. John paddleboarder, Leonardo Perez, was third in 45:39.
Age-group winners in the intermediate course event were St. John’s Anthony Varey in 18-39 male (52:59), St. John’s Anj Glenn in 18-39 female (53:39), Jeff Deeney of Foster City, Calif., in 40-49 male (50:42), St. John’s Heather McGuire in 40-49 female (53:38), and St. John’s Jane Israel in 50-59 female (45:47).
In the short-course division, 14-year-old Brian Fogarty of St. John took top honors in the one-mile race, finishing the course in 16:06. St. John’s Tyler Perrino was a close second in 16:24, with St. John’s Matthew Fogarty and his 9-year-old son McCall Fogarty tying for third in 18:29. St. John’s Lauren Galliker was the top female finisher in 19:54.
Age-group winners in the short course division were St. John’s Thomas Fogarty in 12-under male (19:17), St. John’s Olivia O’Connell in 12-under female (21:27), St. Thomas’ Quincey Pentrack in 18-39 female (22:31), St. John’s Ribelto De Leon Cordero in 40-49 males (25:03), St. John’s Lauren Fogarty in 40-49 female (22:18), Paige Hagar of Mount Juliet, Tenn., in 50-59 female (24:28), Mike Lovejoh of St. Petersburg, Fla., in 60-over male (22:05) and St. John’s Thia Muilenburg in 60-over female (20:39).