St. Thomas’ Adam Quandt, fresh off of competing in the World Standup Paddleboard and Paddleboard Championship in Puerto Rico, won the long-course title in the ninth annual Friends of the Virgin Islands National Park’s Paddle the Park races Sunday on St. John.

The 46-year-old Quandt, who competed in the SUP Surfing competition at the World Championship, finished the 5.5-mile long-course race – which began and ended in Maho Bay Beach – in 1 hour, 6 minutes and 5 seconds.