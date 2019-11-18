U.S. Virgin Islands’ Curtis Walker, front, battles with Cayman Islands’ Mason Duval, rear, for control of the ball during Saturday night’s CONCACAF Nations League group play match at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex in George Town, Cayman Islands.
U.S. Virgin Islands’ Curtis Walker, front, battles with Cayman Islands’ Mason Duval, rear, for control of the ball during Saturday night’s CONCACAF Nations League group play match at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex in George Town, Cayman Islands.
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands — The weather let up, but the U.S. Virgin Islands’ senior men’s national soccer team never did.
The USVI National Team played through a torrential downpour on Saturday night, as well as withstood a barrage of shots in a 1-0 loss to the Cayman Islands in their CONCACAF Nations League group-play match at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex.
Commented