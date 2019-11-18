GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands — The weather let up, but the U.S. Virgin Islands’ senior men’s national soccer team never did.

The USVI National Team played through a torrential downpour on Saturday night, as well as withstood a barrage of shots in a 1-0 loss to the Cayman Islands in their CONCACAF Nations League group-play match at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex.