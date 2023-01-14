A bunch of runaways — and one highlight-reel rally — marked Fridays’ opening day of play in the IAA/McDonald’s Martin Luther King Jr. Invitational high school basketball tournament.
Six games were completed Friday at Ivanna Eudora Kean High School’s Digna Wheatley Gymnasium, with play continuing through Monday morning’s championship games.
In Friday’s girls games, defending champion Charlotte Amalie High School crushed Antilles School 46-8, while host-school Ivanna Eudora Kean High School held off St. Croix’s Central High School 24-23.
The Lady Devil Rays-Lady Caribs game provided the highlight of the day, as Ivanna Eudora Kean High bolted to a 21-8 lead through three quarters. But Central High rallied in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Lady Rays 13-3 to nearly cap off their comeback with a win.
In the boys division Friday, St. Croix’s Free Will Baptist Christian School downed St. John’s Gifft Hill School 42-28, Ivanna Eudora Kean High beat St. Croix’s Good Hope Country Day School 43-23, St. Croix’s Central High School defeated Tortola’s Elmore Stoutt High School 54-41, and Antilles School beat Virgin Gorda’s Bregado Flax Education Center 61-56.
No other information was available on the games.
In the second day of play in the MLK Jr. Invitational, 10 games are scheduled for today at Wheatley Gymnasium.
In the round-robin girls division, three games will take place: Charlotte Amalie High vs. Ivanna Eudora Kean High at 9 a.m.; Antilles School vs. Central High at 3 p.m.; and Charlotte Amalie High vs. Central High at 9 p.m.
The remaining games are in the double-elimination boys division, which begins at 10:30 a.m. with Free Will Baptist facing defending champion Charlotte Amalie High.
More elimination games for the boys division and round-robin games for the girls division are on the schedule Sunday, beginning at 9 a.m.The championship games will be played Monday, with the girls at 9 a.m. and the boys at 11 a.m.