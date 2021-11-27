ST. THOMAS — Texas A&M has already run up against a solid test in Thursday’s victory over Northwestern.
On Friday night, the Aggies ran into a brick wall — and for half the game were on the losing end.
Texas A&M had to rally in the second half to defeat South Dakota 58-44 in the Reef Division of the Paradise Jam women’s college basketball tournament at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center.
Kayla Wells scored a game-high 20 points, Jordan Nixon added 13 points and Destiny Pitts had 10 rebounds for the undefeated Aggies (6-0) — ranked No. 23 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll — who survived another scare at the Paradise Jam.
Liv Korngable had 11 points and Hannah Sjerven 10 points for the Coyotes (2-4), who lost their second straight game in the tournament. Chloe Lamb, South Dakota’s leading scorer at 16.2 points per game, was held to seven points.
Turning point
South Dakota was outhustling and outplaying Texas A&M over the first two quarters, turning a 12-all tie at the end of the first quarter into a 30-21 halftime lead.
The Aggies couldn’t buy a basket in the second quarter, making just 3 of 14 shots (2 for 7 on 3-pointers), while the Coyotes hit 8 of 15 from the field (2 for 5 on 3s). They also outrebounded A&M 19-15.
But the Aggies turned things around in the third quarter — and in a big way.
Texas A&M held South Dakota to just two points — on Chloe Lamb’s jumper with 9 minutes, 4 seconds left for the Coyotes’ biggest lead of the game, 32-21.
After that, it was all Aggies — 24 unanswered points. Wells’ layup with 5:48 left tied the game at 32-all, and her layup 48 seconds later put Texas A&M in the lead for good.
Key players
Kayla Wells, Texas A&M: The 6-foot grad student had a near-perfect game for the Aggies. She made seven of her first eight shots, and finished 8 of 11 from the field and a perfect 4 for 4 on free throws. She also had two rebounds and A&M’s only blocked shot.
Liv Korngable, South Dakota: With Lamb struggling to find her shot, the 5-10 redshirt senior had to step up for the Coyotes. She was only 4 for 12 from the field and 2 for 6 on 3-pointers, and 1 for 2 on free throws. She also had four rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Observations
• South Dakota really struggled to find its shot in the second half, after making 11 of 28 from the field (39.3%) over the first two quarters. The Coyotes made just 1 of 12 shots in the third quarter (8.3%) and 3 of 17 in the fourth quarter (17.6%). They finished the game 15 of 57 (26.3%), their second-worst game of the season.
• After having its struggles in the first half, Texasa A&M really picked up the pace shooting in the second. The Aggies made 13 of 27 over the final two quarters (48.1%) after making 8 of 26 in the first half. They finished 21 of 53 (39.6%), also their second-worst game this season.
Up next
Texas A&M goes for the Reef Division title against Northwestern at 9 p.m. today; meanwhile, South Dakota takes on Pittsburgh in their final game at 6:45 p.m. today.